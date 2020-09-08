Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curvy Hips & Tiny Waist In Honeycomb Knit Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse at yet another one of her stylish and sexy ensembles in her latest Instagram share. In the photo, the makeup mogul snapped a mirror selfie as she rocked a honeycomb knit one-piece that covered every inch of her body yet still put her stunning curves on show. The skintight bodysuit certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

Kylie’s look featured black fabric with large honeycomb-shaped holes all over and what looked to be a nude pinstripe layer underneath. The skintight one-piece had long sleeves and a high neck, though the fabric stretched over her bust in a way that still drew the eye to her chest area.

The suit clung to the reality star’s minuscule waist. On her lower half, beneath the knit, a pair of black high-cut undies could be seen. The lingerie’s band came up to her stomach and accentuated her hourglass figure. Additionally, the high-cut sides framed her shapely hips and thighs as the bodysuit ran down her legs.

Kylie accessorized the outfit with a black and silver-chained shoulder bag, as well as a pair of silver cat-eye sunglasses that barely covered her eyes. Her brunette hair was styled down in loose waves, half of which were pushed behind her back.

The camera captured Kylie posing in front of a square silver-framed mirror in what looked to be a small dining room. Behind her, a brown table surrounded by white armchairs and covered in flower arrangements could be seen. Additionally, some art hung on the white walls, and a set of glass doors with multiple window panes were visible.

Kylie stood with her legs slightly parted and one hip pushed to the side as she straightened her back. The mother of one placed one hand on her head and held her phone up high in the other as she looked up at the camera with a straight face.

In the caption, Kylie revealed that the selfie was a “gem” from a while back.

The post received more than 5 million likes and just over 20,000 comments in under a day as fans showered the young billionaire with compliments.

“You are gorgeous!!” one fan said.

“This is such a vibeeee,” another user added.

“SLAAAAAY SISTAAAAA,” a third person wrote.

As her followers know, Kylie often shares her latest and favorite outfits on her feed. She posted another throwback on Monday night in which she wore a one-shouldered cropped shirt and red leather pants.