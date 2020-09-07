Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her ‘Labor Day Weekend Mood’ In White Pants

JLo brought all the glamour while posing in shades and a cropped top.

Jennifer Lopez sizzled in an all-white ensemble over the weekend while she prepared for Labor Day today (September 7). The singer and actress looked every inch the superstar in a photo posted to Instagram on Sunday, September 6, as she rocked a very coordinated look.

JLo appeared to take the no wearing white after Labor Day rule very seriously as she went monochrome. The 51-year-old mom of two ditched her usual skintight look but still wowed in baggy pants that were slightly flared at the ankles.

She paired them with an oversized sweater with long sleeves. Though her pose made it difficult to see, it seemed to be cropped at the waist with frayed edges.

The Maid In Manhattan actress appeared to sport the much sought after Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers. She tagged the brand’s official account and that of Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones.

Jennifer posed on the passenger side of a white vehicle with the door open. She sat down with her left leg bent but placed her right toes on the ground with her head and torso also outside.

JLo still brought plenty of glamour as her skin glowed. She rocked oversized aviator-esque shades by Dior with large hoop earrings. She also sported a chunky tennis bracelet on her right wrist and gave just a peek at her huge engagement ring from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The “If You Had My Love” singer also flaunted her long, dark manicure as she placed her hands on her thighs. She flashed a big smile with her long hair pulled back into a sleek, straight ponytail.

Jennifer’s upload has received over 971,000 likes in 19 hours and more than 5,700 comments.

“YESSS MAAAMMMMM,” one person wrote in the comments section with three red heart emoji.

“Happy Sunday Queen. I love this outfit so much,” another said with a heart and heart eye emoji.

“Your smile improves my day… you have so much positive energy,” a third comment read.

“Even with sweats you look hot… and expensive lol,” a fourth person wrote.

Jennifer’s latest upload came shorty after she used her Instagram to share a video of herself on a tire swing in another fashion-forward ensemble last month.

JLo stunned in an all-yellow look as she gave her 131 million followers a look behind the scenes at an upcoming campaign for Coach.

“I had a dream, I got everything I wanted,” she captioned the clip, with the hashtag #CoachFamily.