Jordana Brewster, 40, Stuns In White Bikini While Holding Hands With Her New Boyfriend

The actress and her beau, Mason Morfit, enjoyed a stroll on the beach.

Jordana Brewster looked radiant and rather smitten as she kicked off Labor Day weekend with her new boyfriend, venture capitalist Mason Morfit.

On Saturday, Jordana, 40, made her relationship Instagram official by sharing an intimate photo of herself and her beau. The lovebirds were photographed from a distance as they enjoyed a stroll on the beach. The actress rocked a bright white bikini that showcased her fit figure to perfection. The edges of the bathing suit boasted scallop trim that gave it a fun and flirty vibe. The top had string ties around the back and neck, while the bottoms were a pair of briefs with solid sides. The latter garment boasted a hip-hugger silhouette that elongated Jordana’s lean torso while accentuating her hips.

The Fast and the Furious actress also flaunted her toned legs as she trekked through the sand. Her black hair was pulled back, and she wore a pair of dark shades. Her shirtless companion was clad in black swim trunks. He held Jordana’s hand as she turned her head toward him.

The pair was pictured from the front as they walked toward the camera. Waves crashed on the shore behind them, and the glittering ocean stretched out to the horizon. The blue sky was completely clear.

Jordana left the caption of her post wordless, choosing instead to use a single red heart emoji to express her feelings about her photo. Her followers rewarded the romantic shot with over 17,000 likes during the first three hours after it was initially uploaded, and they also left scores of messages in the comments section.

“Happy for you, Jordana and Mason,” wrote one fan. “Beautiful couple.”

“So happy for you,” another comment read. “Wish you the best.”

“Beautiful picture,” a third person said.

“There it is I was wondering if we would ever see a pic with you and your new BF,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Jordana and Mason were first spotted getting cozy back in July. The Daily Mail published photos of the couple passionately kissing on the beach in Malibu, California. A few days earlier, Jordana had filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Andrew Form. The couple had been separated for a few months before they made the end of their marriage official. They share two children, Julian, 6, and Rowan, 4.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Jordana previously showed off her incredible bikini body in an Instagram video that she shared in late June. She wore another two-piece with scallop trim, but it was black. The legs and feet of a man also made an appearance in the video.