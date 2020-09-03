Karrueche Tran Sizzles In A Red Playboy Dress As She Returns To New York

Karrueche flaunted her fit figure in a red-hot Instagram upload.

Karrueche Tran wowed in a short red dress in a stunning new Instagram upload. The former Claws actress put her flawless figure on show in the photo she posted on Wednesday, September 2, as she returned to her apartment in New York amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Karrueche looked every inch the superstar as she posed in her kitchen in the bright and summery ensemble while she shot out a sultry glare. She placed her hands on the counter behind her while she stood in front of her oven, a collection of white bowls, and a bottle of wine.

She flashed plenty of skin and her natural beauty in the slinky yet sporty dress. It featured two white stripes down the side of her body with thin white straps over both shoulders. It also plunged pretty low to show off her décolletage and had the iconic Playboy bunny logo emblazoned on her chest.

The bold dress finished high on her thigh and featured a small slit at the bottom to show off a little more of her toned legs.

The star had her dark hair pulled back and accessorized with big gold hoop earrings and a necklace with a large, dark stone. She also flashed multiple tattoos, including a very large inking on her left hand and wrist.

Karrueche told her 9.6 million followers in the caption about how much she’d “missed [her] NY place” and said she wanted to spend more time there alongside a red heart. She tagged the official account of Oriana at River Tower, located on the Upper West Side of New York City.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share sweet words about the actress.

“Bodyyyy,” one person commented with a red heart emoji.

“You’re so gorgeous!” another comment read with two heart eye faces.

“OH HEY PRETTY GIRL,” a third Instagram user wrote in all caps with two hearts.

Another fan said she was “looking beautiful as always.”

The sizzling upload has received over 119,000 likes in 20 hours.

Karrueche’s no stranger to sharing her life on social media and has been very candid with fans in the past.

The Bay star previously went makeup-free in an Instagram photo when she introduced fans to what she described as her “lil mustache.” She admitted that someone had jokingly pointed it out to her and asked her followers to help her decide if she should laser her upper lip hair or it or leave it be.