Abby Dowse Flaunts Sizzling Booty & Gorgeous Figure In A Black Thong Bikini: ‘Spring Baby’

Abby Dowse celebrated the start of the Australian spring on Instagram with a tantalizing, skin-baring snap that saw her soaking up some sun in a skimpy thong bikini. The blond bombshell appeared to be out on a balcony, flaunting her round posterior as she posed with her back to the camera.

The photo captured the 30-year-old model from the knee up, perfectly showcasing her hourglass figure and chiseled pins. However, what the shot truly spotlighted was Abby’s perky derrière, which was amply displayed in the revealing swimwear. The scanty thong had no trouble showing off her curvy hips and thighs thanks to its outrageous high cut, while also accentuating her narrow waist. The black bikini included a bandeau top — a one-shoulder number featuring a double strap that drew the eye to her supple back. Abby’s trim midriff was visible between the rib-skimming item and the high-rise waistline, which further emphasized her lean physique.

The Aussie beauty leaned one hand on the cement railing, pulling her long, golden tresses to the side as she gazed into the distance. Her legs were slightly parted, teasing her incredible thigh gap. Sunlight shone on her peachy booty, calling even more attention to her sizzling curves.

The smokeshow accessorized with large hoop earrings and a dainty bracelet dangling from her forearm. A pair of dark sunglasses with golden frames rested on the railing right next to her hand, completing the smoking-hot look. A patch of bright, blue sky made for the perfect backdrop for her beauty, highlighting her glowing tan.

Abby expressed her enthusiasm for the arrival of spring in her caption. The model credited online retailer Oh Polly for her eye-popping look, tagging both the brand’s main Instagram account and that of its swimsuit line.

The steamy upload was met with roaring excitement by her eager audience, reeling in more than 8,700 likes within the first hour of going live on the platform. Fans also left a little shy of 230 messages under her photo, complimenting her fierce figure and telling her she looked “fantastic” and “sublime.”

“Yass booty,” wrote fellow Australian model Nicole Thorne, leaving a fire emoji for the scorching blonde.

“Yesss baby,” chimed in Lauren Dascalo, bumping up the number of fire emoji at the end of her post to three.

Laura Amy commented a hot-face and fire emoji.

“Spring is looking hot!” quipped one Instagram user.

“Wow the view,” gushed another person.

Just yesterday, Abby tantalized fans with another seductive swimsuit look, flashing her cleavage and killer curves in a strapless pink bikini poolside. That photo has been liked nearly 17,000 times since it was shared.