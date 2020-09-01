‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Is On Her Knees In Stunning Seaside Pic

The shoreline splashed around her body as she modeled a sassy one-piece bathing suit.

Sports Illustrated’s “curviest model,” Hunter McGrady, showed off her spectacular shape as she posed on her knees in a stunning seaside pic. The image, taken in Bali, Indonesia, was shot for the current issue of the annual swimsuit publication.

In the caption of the share, Hunter spoke lovingly of the country where she spent time creating several looks for both the print and online versions for the magazine’s annual celebration of women. She first appeared in the 2017 issue as a part of SI’s model search. Hunter was then brought back to become one of the magazine’s rookies in 2018 as a part of the special project “In Her Own Words,” reported Sports Illustrated.

The gorgeous blond looked directly at the camera in the share. She knelt at the water’s edge. The waves lapped at her lower body and legs.

She wore a striking long-sleeved, one-piece swimsuit for the shoot, which looked spectacular against her tanned skin. The garment featured an open and low-cut neckline which showed off the model’s decollete. The remainder of the dark-colored suit had long sleeves that covered half of Hunter’s hands and ultra high-cut sides at its bottom. This showed off Hunter’s hipbones and made her legs appear longer.

Hunter’s hair was fashioned into long ripples from the crown of her head to the ends of her tresses. Pulled over to the right side of her face, they fell over one eye. The remainder of her hair fell down over both shoulders. She looked directly at the camera and her lips were slightly parted.

The water had a dark color that surrounded her body. The shoreline lapped in white peaks against her thighs. Beyond Hunter, the water crashed in the sea.

A sunset was seen where the sea met the sky. Filled with orange, peach, and yellow tones, it provided a dreamy backdrop for the sassy snapshot.

Fans of the model loved the jaw-dropping photograph. They added their comments to the caption of the share.

“Girl you are always SLAYING!” wrote one fan, followed by a fire emoji.

“You are so stunning, your photos and positivity give me life, thank you,” stated a second appreciative fan.

“Oh goodness!!! I wish I was the waves,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“You are the swimsuit queen! You are so beautiful every day and are such an inspiration for everyone by your love and light. You are so amazing, thank you,” commented a fourth fan.