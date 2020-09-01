Kaley Cuoco Shares Exciting News And Masked Photo With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star

Kaley revealed that her photo was taken on the set of 'The Flight Attendant.'

Kaley Cuoco thrilled her Instagram followers on Monday with a visual update on her new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. In the caption of her post, the former star of The Big Bang Theory announced that she has resumed filming the highly anticipated show. The pair of pictures that she shared also revealed the identity of one of the actors she shot some of her scenes with, Game of Thrones star Michiel Huisman.

In the images, Kaley and her costar both wore protective blue face masks over their noses and mouths. However, the crinkles around their eyes suggested that they were both smiling underneath the coverings. Kaley also widened her eyes as if she were shocked or surprised in the first snapshot.

The emotive actress was pictured from the upper chest up. She had on a black top or dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that displayed her flawless decolletage. Around her neck, she wore a gold medallion necklace. Her blond hair appeared to be mostly pulled back, but a few glossy locks hung free on both sides of her face and neck.

Michiel stood in profile a short distance behind Kaley. He had on a black collared shirt and khaki pants or shorts. He held both arms up in front of him with his hands aimed in Kaley’s direction, as if to demonstrate that he was keeping his distance from her. She also held one hand up, and she referenced the space between them in her caption. In the second photo, they both had their arms down at their sides.

The costars were inside what appeared to be a dimly lit hotel room. They stood in front of a closed closet door book-ended by pill-shaped wall lamps.

Michiel is probably best known for playing Daario Naharis on the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. His character was Daenerys Targaryen’s lover and the commander of the Second Sons. In The Flight Attendant, the Danish actor is playing a dashing businessman named Alex. According to Deadline, the wealthy traveler meets Kaley’s airline stewardess character, Cassie, in Bangkok, where they both run into “some serious bad luck.”

Kaley’s Instagram followers were happy to see her back on the set in New York City.

“Ahh!! Cannot wait for the show!” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“So excited to see it when y’all finish!!!” another fan remarked.

“Read the book this weekend and can’t wait to see what happens with the show!” read a third message.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley had to quarantine in New York for two weeks before she could return to work after a long hiatus. Luckily, she and her castmates didn’t have too much filming left to do when the COVID-19 pandemic forced production to shut down, so she expects The Flight Attendant to premiere sometime this fall.