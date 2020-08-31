Katya Elise Henry Poses In A Skintight Bodysuit

Fitness model and Instagram influencer Katya Elise Henry took to the social media platform on Sunday, August 30, to show off one of her latest ensembles. In this image, which she shared with her 7.6 million followers, featured her wearing a light blue one-piece that showcased all of her assets.

Katya posed at the edge of her bed, sitting on a plush, gray blanket. A green plant stood in the background of the photo. Katya locked eyes with the camera, an open-mouthed grin on her face. She smiled widely, showing off her pearly white teeth. A jar of her Blessed brand protein powder sat on the mattress. Katya placed one hand over the jar. In her other hand, she held up an opaque, Blessed water bottle.

The thick straps of the bodysuit circled around her shoulders. The neckline dipped slightly on her chest, which amplified her ample cleavage and buxom bust. As the garment made its way down her body, it snaked over her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and fit physique. Her curves were on full display. The fabric clung tightly to her legs as well.

The model’s licorice-colored locks were parted in the middle and slid down her shoulders and back in pin-straight strands, her signature style.

As for her jewelry, Katya opted to accessorize with a dainty necklace, as well as a gold bangle on her wrist, and multiple rings on her fingers.

Katya’s millions of followers were eager to share their enthusiasm for her latest look in the comments section of the post, leaving her messages of awe and admiration.

“Oh, god, gorgeous girl,” complimented one person, following up their comment with two flame emoji and several tongues.

“You look so good,” replied a second follower, punctuating their message with a heart-eye emoji.

“Angels are real,” shared a third fan, adding a smiley face with heart eyes and a red heart for emphasis.

“Really beautiful inside and outside,” gushed a fourth social media user, including a heart-eye emoji. “Keep on shining.”

At the time of this writing, the Instagram share racked up more than 35,000 likes and hit over 200 comments.

As Katya Elise Henry fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently takes to her Instagram account to share photos and videos with her fans of her modeling in various curve-hugging outfits. Just yesterday, she flaunted her booty in tight-fitting camouflage leggings that accentuated her derriere and made it the focal point of the picture set.