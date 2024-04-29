Republican Group Mocks Trump’s 88 Felonies in Ad: ‘Trump Wouldn’t Even Get Job at Local Mall’

Republican Voters are scrutinizing former President Donald Trump's criminal record Against Trump, a political organization aimed at preventing Trump from retaking the presidency. RVAT's latest ad, taking a shot at Trump's four criminal indictments, implies that Trump would be unable to secure employment even at a local mall due to his four felony charges.

The six-figure advertising campaign used hidden camera footage of a man declaring he was trying to apply for jobs as he visited many establishments, per The Hill. The man told managers at the establishments that he faces 88 felony charges. He went around questioning various store managers if they would recruit someone who, among other things at the center of Trump's continuing legal challenges, has been found "liable of sexual assault" or who has attempted to "overturn the 2020 election."

Each time, the organizations react with a warning that he won't make it through the interview, using reasons such as "They're going to do a background check," and "We actually run a full background. It won't go through." The ad, which is set to run both digitally and on television, visits at least 10 establishments and gets similar responses.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shannon Stapleton-Pool

“If Trump is too big of a liability to get a job at your local mall, he is too big of a liability to be president of the United States,” the narrator said after the ad concluded. The anti-Trump group claims that the advertisement will be available online in the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and on MSNBC's Morning Joe and Fox News's Fox & Friends.

The advertisement is airing while Trump sits in a Manhattan courtroom undergoing the first-ever criminal trial against an ex-president. The trial, which revolves around charges that Trump fabricated financial documents about a 2016 payment he made to an adult film actress in return for her silence over an alleged romance, is for 34 felony counts, to all of which Trump has entered a not-guilty plea.

Would you be able to get a job at your local mall with Donald Trump's rap sheet?@SarahLongwell25 talks to @kasie about the new Republican Voters Against Trump ad testing that idea. pic.twitter.com/V5tKWdtIcr — CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) April 26, 2024

After the advertisement was shared, Sarah Longwell, the executive director of RVAT, spoke with MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe, Raw Story reported.

"Because Donald Trump has so many charges against him, there are so many different cases, the voters are having difficulty kind of, you know, teasing them out, understanding the difference," she explained before adding, "What we wanted to do with the ad is really underscore Donald Trump's level of legal liability; this guy couldn't get a job at the local mall, right?"

"You know, a fast food restaurant wouldn't hire him with his record," she continued, "The idea that we would make him president of the United States again, like, we get numb to it, right? We get sort of numb to who Trump is because it's always so much, it's so many charges, it's so many, you know, felonies, it's easy to just let it wash over you."