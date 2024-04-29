Internet Mocks Joe Biden's Eating Skills: "It's Hard to Watch Him Like That"

At the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday, it appeared as though President Joe Biden was having difficulty finishing his meal. The Democratic leader was seen in a widely shared video on X attempting to eat a platter of lettuce but unable to keep up with his greens.

Netizens once again mocked his age and remarked that it was 'hard' to watch the POTUS even take a decent bite off his plate.

Biden’s not going to debate Trump. He can’t even eat lettuce. pic.twitter.com/vuyzeieWsY — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 28, 2024

@deplorablepuppy tweeted: "Hard to watch. Imagine a family so dysfunctional they allow their elders to be publicly embarrassed."

Hard to watch.

Imagine a family so dysfunctional they allow their elders to be publicly embarrassed. — deplorablepuppy (@deplorablepuppy) April 28, 2024

@warren_danforth wrote sarcastically: "In Joe's defense, he doesn't usually eat food that requires chewing anymore."

In Joe's defense, he doesn't usually eat food that requires chewing anymore — Warren Danforth (@warren_danforth) April 28, 2024

@XoFactoid tweeted: "I have never seen a vegetable eat a vegetable before…fascinating."

I have never seen a vegetable eat a vegetable before…fascinating… — MaxFactor (@XoFactoid) April 28, 2024

@truthmattersla wrote: "Dr. Jill needs to mash it up for him."

Dr. Jill needs to mash it up for him. — Truthmattersla (@truthmattersla) April 28, 2024

@real_neely mocked: "He’s just spreading it around so Jill thinks he ate his veggies."

He’s just spreading it around so Jill thinks he ate his veggies. — Joshua Neely (@real_neely) April 28, 2024

@jjllcc7070 wrote: "Everything in slow motion. Looks like Parkinson's or Alzheimer's eating."

Everything in slow motion. Looks like parkinsons or Alzheimers eating. — No way Jose😎 (@jjllcc7070) April 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden poked fun at former president Donald Trump throughout the evening, calling out Trump on his age, he said, “The 2024 election is in full swing and, yes, age is an issue,” President Biden told the black-tie crowd. “I’m a grown man running against a 6-year-old.”

As per The Guardian, additionally, the president mocked Trump for a previous speech in which he called the Gettysburg Civil War fight "interesting," "vicious," "horrible," and "beautiful." Biden said: “Speaking of history, did you hear what Donald just said about a major civil war battle? ‘Gettysburg – wow!’ Trump’s speech was so embarrassing, the statue of Robert E Lee surrendered again.”

Biden: Look, age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me. pic.twitter.com/dWVU6o8XEx — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2024

Then, Biden brought up Trump's falling out with his former vice president, Mike Pence, who had stood up to him over the outcome of the 2020 election. The head of state stated: “Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice-president actually endorses me.” Sitting close by on stage, Vice President Kamala Harris laughed and cheered at his impromptu statement.

Biden then called out Trump's recent Bible scheme, “God Bless the USA Bibles” for $59.99. “Trump’s so desperate he started reading those Bibles he’s selling. Then he got to the first commandment: ‘You shall have no other gods before me.’ That’s when he put it down and said: “This book’s not for me.’”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The President further mocked himself saying: “Some of you complained that I don’t take enough of your questions. No comment.” He added: “The New York Times issued a statement blasting me for ‘actively and effectively avoiding independent journalists’. Hey, if that’s what it takes to get the New York Times to say I’m active and effective, I’m for it.”

He concluded his speech on a serious note saying, “I’m sincerely not asking you to take sides,” he said. “I’m asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment. Move past the horse-race numbers and the gotcha moments, and the distractions, the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalize our politics and focus on what’s actually at stake.”