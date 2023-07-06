Khloé Kardashian Compares Kanye West's Behavior To 'Car Crash In Slow Motion' While Reassuring Sister Kim

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian slammed her former brother-in-law Kanye West in the new episode of the show. Khloe believed that his child-like and irresponsible meltdowns were as terrible as a car crash in slow motion. The Good American ambassador recently recalled all the trauma and hurtful statements made against her sister Kim and the rest of their family. And decided to finally speak up about the said events.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Kris Jenner, 67, Has No Plans To Retire and Wants to Defy Age Just Like Her Own Mom

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim was found to be bitterly crying over Kanye West's online attacks on her family. Her sister Khloe who was patiently listening in broke her silence on the matter and comforted her sister in the most genuine and wholesome manner possible. Khloe firmly reassured Kim that she was not responsible for Kanye's actions one bit. And that she was not at any sort of fault.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

"He had so many opportunities to retract what he said," said Khloe with regard to all the times Kanye has attacked Kim online. She then mentions that the opportunity for him to apologize has been present on several occasions, but her former husband would "double down" all the time. She strongly suggests that under no circumstance was Kim in the wrong. "What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now," claimed Khloe in a serious and affirming tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kris Jenner Admits She Carries ‘Guilt’ for Making Her Family Famous

As the episode went on, the actress mentioned in a confessional how heartbreaking it is watching her beloved sister go through so much pain. She notes how helpless she was feeling during the ordeal between the 'SKIMS' mogul and rapper Kanye West. "I'm heartbroken seeing Kim in so much pain," said Khloe in a melancholic tone. Khloe also said that she could do something for her sister to ease the pain.

Rapper Kanye West's Twitter profile, which was suspended for posting anti-Semitic remarks, appeared to be back up on the platform, a day after billionaire Elon Musk bought the company https://t.co/ByioN2AXmf pic.twitter.com/eChS2W0KNC — Reuters (@Reuters) October 28, 2022

Also Read: Kanye West ‘Limits Communication’ With Ex-Kim Kardashian As He Holidays In Japan With Wife Bianca Censori

"I wish I could do something," said the entrepreneur. The actress then begins to use the analogy of a car crash to explain her perspective on the situation between Kanye and Kim. "It's such a helpless feeling cause me watching Ye is like watching a car crash in slow motion," said Khloe. She goes on to add how gut-wrenching she feels about the whole scenario once more. "I feel terrible about everything," added Khloe.

Kim has spoken out on The Kardashians following Kanye's controversial remarks. https://t.co/mxyLNaZxPA — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) July 6, 2023

Khloe proceeded to defend her family's opinions about Kanye's anti-semitic remarks and views and mentioned that no one in the Kardashian family shared the same views as him. She made it crystal clear with what she said. "None of us share these anti-semitic views. We think it's gravely irresponsible," claimed Khloe. She then elaborates on the fact that she and their family are well aware of Kanye's influence and understand how his words "can rile people up".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In conclusion, Khloe recalls how her beauty mogul sister is feeling enormous pressure from the whole situation. "Kim feels all this pressure. I know there's so much mounting up and there's only so much one person can take," said Khloe as she emphasized her beloved sister's situation. She then claimed that as a mother Kim wants to strictly keep her children away from harm and continue to protect them. But in the meanwhile, Khloe wants to fiercely protect her sister. "Kim wants to protect her kids from everything - who doesn't? But, I want to protect her," concluded Khloe.

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner’s Son Is Not Called ‘Wolf’ Anymore as She's Officially Changed His Name At 16 Months

Barely Recognizable Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her 'Real Hair' in New Selfie With Daughter True