When Sunny Hostin Opened up About 'Chaotic' Feud Between 'The View' Hosts: "It Was Awful"

Last year, The View returned with season 27 of the daytime talk show after a brief hiatus before a new season premiered. In September 2023, during an episode, Sunny Hostin opened up about a ‘heated feud’ with her fellow hosts, including Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

During a podcast, when Brian Teta asked Hostin, "Today was what I would call a rough Hot Topic meeting. Would you agree with that?" To which she had what sounded like an irritated response: "It was awful. None of us agreed on what the lead should be, and ultimately we usually do agree on the lead," noted Hostin as she reflected on the question.

She proceeded to explain that, regularly, she and her fellow group of gifted women had no difficulties deciding a topic to lead with for each new episode. Hostin then talked about how they often agree about leading conversations about different kinds of "Pop Culture." "But I think everyone sort of left unhappy with where we came down, which doesn’t always happen." Hostin pointed this out.

Teta probed further by attempting to understand if there was something specific that the host was inclined to choose among the choices of leads they were offered. To this, she had a very curt response and said, "I hated everything." As per Hostin, she felt that although there was something that she preferred to talk about, she couldn’t say anything. This was because she felt that she’d "blurt out" something that didn’t have to be said. Even though Teta felt that they "landed at a decent place" in the end, Hostin strongly disagreed and labeled that particular episode as "chaotic."

In another interview with Good Morning America, Hostin revealed how she and her colleagues interact once the cameras are off. The host was in conversation with Ana Navarro and Linsey Davis about the season premiere of The View’s 27th season. Davis urged Hostin to talk about the "secret sauce" behind the resounding success of the show, which fans raved about.

Hostin credited the "five" ladies on the show and mentioned that it's because of their constant support and hard work, along with a love for each other, that the show is doing quite well. She clarified, "Despite what you may hear, we get along, even though we’re very different in many respects." Hostin concluded her conversation by making it clear that whatever happens at the table stays at the table. "We leave everything at the table after the discussion. And there’s so much to talk about."