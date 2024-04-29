Former Kanye West Bodyguard Accuses Rapper of Discrimination and Unfair Termination

Former Kanye West guard Benjamin Deshon Provo has sued the musician, claiming unfair termination and discrimination against Black workers. Provo worked for West at several places, including his private school Donda Academy, and a warehouse that held the Yeezy brand apparel. As reported by People, he charges West of treating Black workers unjustly in comparison to White employees, discriminating against them, and unlawfully dismissing him for refusing to trim his dreadlocks.

Provo describes in the lawsuit how he was subjected to unfair treatment, pressure to shave his head—which he wore in dreadlocks as a symbol of his Muslim faith—and wage discrepancies. According to the security guard, West "frequently screamed at and berated black employees". John Hicks, the direct manager, answered Provo's protest on the salary gap by saying, "Don't bring up money to Ye. He doesn't like to talk about money." Soon after voicing concerns, the security guard reportedly noticed a 'decrease in his paychecks'. He claims this was not the case for his non-Black coworkers because Hicks informed him that West 'can't afford security right now.'

As per the complaint, "As a result of Plaintiff’s non-compliance with Kanye’s demands that his head be shaved, Hicks and Kanye began to exert pressure on Plaintiff to do the same." The document also mentioned that 'Kanye began to become increasingly more aggressive, demanding' by announcing 'It is time for you to shave your heads. I am not messing around.' The lawsuit describes incidents in which Provo was reportedly directed to deal with photographers and get rid of books on well-known Black people, among other unfair treatment. He voiced concerns about these matters but received dismissive answers and was eventually fired for defying West's requests.

West is up against another legal challenge from Trevor Phillips, a former employee, in addition to the case launched by Provo. Throughout his time at Donda Academy, Phillips claimed that West used vile language and made menacing comments. As reported by CNN, the lawsuit alleged, "Even when class was in session, Kanye would scream and berate black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the white staff. Often, Kanye targeted Phillips – a black man – not just with this disparate and harassing behavior, but with complete and utter disdain. In addition, the ex-employee claimed that he saw West 'spew forth hate, profess antisemitic tropes and lies, threaten the LGBTQ+ community, and even on one occasion, almost sexually stimulate himself.'

In addition, the complaint filed by Phillips said that West had suggested building a jail on the school grounds where students would be kept in cages. The document further stated, "Already at a disadvantage because of his skin color, once Phillips pushed back against Kanye’s bigotry and instructions to violate the law, he became an even bigger target. In return, Kanye responded mercilessly, with incessant harassment, humiliation, and attempts to both mental control, and destroy, Phillips. Kanye’s ill-will towards the plaintiff ultimately culminated in a vulgar lashing in front of schoolchildren and their parents."