Donald Trump Rambled In Reply To 'Great Question' About His Christian Faith At Town Hall Campaign

Donald Trump, who delivered hundreds of speeches during his stint as former president of the United States of America, rambled and dodged a question with a nonsensical answer. The otherwise outspoken politician recently sparked speculations around his religious beliefs in a clip that surfaced on July 21, 2023.

During a Fox News town hall held last week in Iowa, Trump was questioned by a woman, "How has your faith grown since you decided in 2015 to run for president? And who has mentored you in your faith journey?" reported Business Insider. The 77-year-old's reply was a total disappointment.

Also Read: When Barack Obama Shaded Donald Trump Over His Snide Remark for Popular Sketch Show - SNL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Trump called it a "great question" and quickly switched the topic of discussion. The "2024 hopeful" refused to entertain the question and boasted about his "wonderful past life" as a billionaire property developer before politics took over his life, reported Indy 100. He talked about the "hardships" and "turmoil" he faced as the US president.

"I have seen so much heartache and turmoil. I was a developer, and I did other things, and you know I had a wonderful, I had a wonderful life before all this stuff," he said. "I didn't know what a grand jury was. I didn't know what a subpoena was — what is a subpoena?" Trump ranted. However, he added that he "couldn't be more glad" with his choices in life.

Having no regrets, he continued, "I have made America great. We can do it again. Right now, we are not a great country." Trump was grateful he ran for the presidency, despite the "hardships" and challenges that followed after he won and subsequently lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

Also Read: ‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Says ‘Traitor’ Trump Doesn’t Care “One Iota About the Country”: "I Feel Nauseous"

Only the best people. And empty seats. pic.twitter.com/CvVv6wEq2g — Ravi Brewster (@ravibrewster) July 22, 2023

He also mentioned he had "total support" from faith leaders in the state. "But I have gotten to know, because of this, evangelicals. I know so many people, and they feel so good about themselves and their family, and they base it on religion," Trump said. He further boasted about "great" religious figures and how blessed he was to know them.

Also Read: Donald Trump Shares Video Threatening to “Do Things That Have Never Been Done Before” Ahead of Indictment

"I have met some of the finest people that I wouldn't have had the privilege of meeting if I weren't president," Trump continued. "They are religious leaders, and they really are incredible people." He discussed the religion, faith, and Christianity of others, except his own.

He (presumably on purpose) ensured the first question remained unanswered, which obviously, raised eyebrows regarding his own faith. Trump afterward shifted focus to Catholics who have been made "enemies" by the FI. He also questioned how Catholics could vote for a Democrat or Biden specifically.

He completely dodges the question.



Just like when he was asked if he ever asked God for forgiveness and also when he was asked his favorite Bible verse.



He has no faith journey because he is not of the faith. I think that’s pretty obvious. — Donnie Darkened (@DonnieDarkened) July 22, 2023

A Twitter user, @KaladinFree, who is a self-described Christian conservative, wrote, "Trump was asked 'How Has Your Faith Grown?' and he completely dodged the question. The reason he dodged that question is because he is not a man of faith and is everything a Christian is NOT supposed to be."

Trump was asked “How Has Your Faith Grown?” and he completely dodged the question. The reason he dodged that question is because he is not a man of faith and is everything a Christian is NOT supposed to be.



There is no justification to, as Christian, continue to support this man… pic.twitter.com/XCMcQn2GhP — Free (@KaladinFree) July 22, 2023

He continued, "There is no justification to, as a Christian, continue to support this man who makes a mockery of your faith." Despite Trump's indifference and vagueness about the question, and his ongoing legal battles and impending indictment in several criminal cases, he is one of the frontrunners for the 2024 Republican presidential nominations.

References:

https://www.businessinsider.in/politics/world/news/rambling-donald-trump-dodged-answering-a-question-about-his-christian-faith-at-campaign-town-hall/articleshow/102056913.cms

https://www.indy100.com/politics/trump/trump-fox-townhall-faith-question

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Bet $100 on Trump's Conviction Before Election

Donald Trump Frustrated as Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses to Endorse Him for President: “I Never Asked”