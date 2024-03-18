Kanye West's Limited Edition GAP Clothing Line Worth $1M Stolen From LA Warehouse

GAP, the clothing company, and Kanye West have a lengthy history of collaboration. The Donda rapper first worked with the fashion label at the age of fifteen, "When I was working at the Gap at 15, I don't think I had any desire to actually make clothes, but I always felt like that's what I wanted to be around. I loved the fabrics, I loved the colors, I loved the proportions," he said in a 2015 interview as reported by The Things. "Abercrombie [& Fitch] was too expensive for me, and the Gap was too expensive for me. Even though I worked at the Gap, I didn't get enough hours to get a discount. I was a part-time employee because I went to high school." However, West recently suffered a $1 million (£785,000) loss after his limited-edition Yeezy GAP clothing line vanished from his Los Angeles warehouse.

Kanye West’s team is claiming over $1 million in clothing was stolen from his Los Angeles warehouse 🚨😳



📸 @TMZ pic.twitter.com/NykERX62hw — Salt Flash (@SaltFlash) March 16, 2024

As per The UK Mirror, a few days ago, the Hoodrat hitmaker's employees discovered that a significant quantity of Yeezy apparel had vanished from Ye's storage. The crew conducted some online research and came across a Kanye fan account promoting a clothing sale where buyers could get Yeezy GAP clothing, which is typically valued at over $100 (£78), for $20 (£15). Even though West's team appears to have found the stolen goods—roughly 60,000 pieces of apparel valued at an astounding $1.2 million (£943,000)—the American Boy rapper may not be able to get them back because the people behind the clothing sale assert that they were able to legally procure the Yeezy merchandise.

Milo Yiannopoulos, West's chief of staff exclusively told TMZ, that the fan account's clothes sales were unquestionably stolen. He asserted that the Yeezy crew had no documentation of the transaction, would never permit anyone to buy bulk merchandise, and promised that the team would go to all lengths to retrieve the missing items. Law enforcement officials on the other hand reported that not all of the apparel in question had receipts, but those in control of the event did.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Randy Brooke

According to Yiannopoulos, Yeezy accused the people organizing Friday's auction of fabricating documents to show the police that they had the products lawfully. The accusation was made in a cease and desist letter. Ye's right-hand man further asserted that his group had located one of the purported thieves and that he intended to provide any information to the police. West's team is committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding this incident and has filed a police complaint since the theft occurred. It doesn't seem likely that the Runaway rapper will make any significant public remarks on the stolen goods.

Kanye West explains why he wants to terminate his deal with GAP 👀



"A king can't live in someone else's castle, a king has to make his own castle"pic.twitter.com/BLZOLZuBXY — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 15, 2022

As per The Guardian, in September 2022 West terminated his deal with GAP with the statement, "Gap left Ye no choice but to terminate their collaboration agreement because of Gap's substantial noncompliance," West's attorney Nicholas Gravante said. "Ye had diligently tried to work through these issues with Gap both directly and through counsel. He has gotten nowhere."