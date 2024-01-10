Trigger Warning: This article contains content relating to sexual assault, abuse, psychological manipulations, etc. that some may find disturbing.

In a recent release of court documents related to the notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, fresh allegations have emerged from one of his accusers, Sarah Ransome. Derived from Virginia Giuffre's 2015 defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the recently disclosed documents offer a disconcerting insight into the events unfolding on Epstein's private island. Ransome, in a detailed deposition, testified that upon arrival at the secluded island, girls were provided with Victoria's Secret bikinis and nightwear by Epstein himself. "We were called on, like, a rotation visit for Jeffrey throughout the day and evening," she revealed to MARCA. The girls were summoned with the call, "'Jeffrey wants to see you in his bedroom,' which meant it's your turn to be abused."

According to the testimony of Ransome, one of Epstein's accusers, the victims experienced a distressing routine of continual rotation to fulfill Epstein's desires, creating a disturbing pattern of abuse throughout the day and night. At the heart of Giuffre's 2015 defamation lawsuit, Maxwell, Epstein's purported accomplice, played a central role, and the case was ultimately resolved in 2017 through a confidential settlement. Alongside Ransome's testimony, a visual perspective is provided by photos from 2006, adding a tangible dimension to the allegations.

The intentional choice of providing Victoria's Secret clothing, synonymous with allure and glamour, emphasizes the calculated and predatory essence of Epstein's strategies. Ransome's detailed account reveals a predatory system intricately orchestrated by Epstein and his alleged partner, Maxwell, exposing the malevolent nature of their actions. The fresh testimony revealed the psychological manipulation and coercion used by Epstein.

Expanding upon recent revelations, echoing documents from the previous week, it becomes evident that victims of the trafficking ring were either dressed in Victoria's Secret attire or enticed into the circle with promises of a modeling career associated with the prestigious brand. Meanwhile, amid Epstein's brother's claims that his brother was murdered behind bars, court documents filed in the Virgin Islands in 2019, revealed that Epstein took the step of preparing and signing a new will just two days before his apparent suicide in prison on August 10, 2019. As a disgraced financier with a fortune exceeding $500 million, Epstein's redrafted will, valued at over $577 million, included more than $56 million in cash. Surprisingly, the convicted sex offender made no mention of beneficiaries in this document.

Alongside his close associate and girlfriend, Maxwell, Epstein was accused of facilitating sexual relations with high-profile clients. ABC News, obtaining court documents reported by the New York Post, brought attention to the 11-page will Epstein executed shortly before his death. In a peculiar directive, he had also specially instructed his executors to cover all expenses related to his last illness, funeral, and burial from his estate.

NOTE: In case of sexual assault, find help and resources you need. Call:

