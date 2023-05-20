Harry Styles Rumoured to be Dating Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel After Olivia Wilde Split

The former One Direction member, Harry Styles is rumoured to be dating again, and it looks like he has a type. Styles’ love life has repeatedly made headlines, from his various relationships with Taylor Swift, Caroline Flack, and Olivia Wilde, and now another name has been added to that list. The singer is reportedly dating Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel after splitting from actress Olivia Wilde. The As It Was hitmaker first met the model when he performed at Victoria's Secret show in 2017, reported The Sun.

Recently, a source told The Sun, "Harry is one of the biggest music superstars in the world so it's not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him. He's got a history with Victoria's Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion show. Candice is one of Victoria's Secret's most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Spicer

The former One Direction celebrity has had a prolonged romantic record with Victoria's Secret models over the years. If the gossip about Styles and Swanepoel is correct, this would make her the musician's 7th Victoria's Secret model girlfriend. He was first linked to fellow Brit, Cara Delevingne in early 2013. After that, he dated Kendall Jenner in 2014 but unfortunately, they separated three months after. Styles then moved on to Austrian model, Nadine Leopold in 2015 but they ultimately split because of their wild work schedules. The same year, the former X Factor contestant enjoyed fleeting affairs with Portuguese model, Angel Sara Sampaio and New Zealand-born, Georgia Fowler.

Most recently, Styles was suspected of being in a relationship after his separation from the Don’t Worry Darling director. Nevertheless, there was never a confirmation regarding his relationship status.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Candice Swanepoel is a wildly successful Victoria's Secret model. She started her career at the mere age of 15 when she was scouted at a market in Durban, South Africa. Swanepoel became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010; she also modelled for the Kardashians’ swimwear line, and only three years later was designated as the cover model of the coveted Swim Catalogue, according to Metro. Swanepoel has also established her own swimwear collection, for which she won an award for Launch of the Year. The model was named number one in Maxim’s Hot 100 list in 2013. The celebrity is also a philanthropist, and functions as a supporter and global ambassador for HIV charity mothers2mothers.

Harry Styles was recently a guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden on April 27, which was the penultimate episode hosted by James Corden. Styles talked about a possible One Direction reunion, expressing that he wouldn’t rule out getting the band back together in the future. “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?” Styles said, reading the question in the episode's last Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts segment. “I fear that it’s not a yes or no question. I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”