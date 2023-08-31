Donald Trump's Ex-Attorney Loses Defamation Lawsuit Against Georgia Election Workers

On Wednesday, the federal court sided with two Georgia election workers who sued Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani for defamation, and the judge also ordered Giuliani to pay fines. In December 2021, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss filed a lawsuit against Giuliani for his false claims that they participated in electoral fraud, as reported by The Daily Mail. After Giuliani failed to submit relevant information about the case, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled in favor of the two election workers in a 57-page order.

A reminder to never mess around with Black women protecting our democracy. Today, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss won their defamation case against Rudy Giuliani & it is absolutely glorious. They are our heroes. They are the best of our democracy. Thank you, Ruby & Shaye. pic.twitter.com/ahbGiyzvDd — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 30, 2023

The report read: "Perhaps, he has made the calculation that his overall litigation risks are minimized by not complying with his discovery obligations in this case, Whatever the reason, obligations are case specific, and withholding required discovery in this case has consequences." Howell said on Wednesday that a trial to assess Giuliani's liability for damages will be scheduled for later this year or early in 2024.

The cost of the damages might be in the thousands, if not in the millions. Howell claims the ex-mayor of New York might be hit with further fines like the almost $90,000 already levied on him to cover Freeman and Moss' legal bills in the case. While this is going on, Judge Beryl Howell has also ordered Rudy Giuliani and his companies to pay more than $130,000 in legal expenses and other charges.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Giuliani, in the aftermath of the election, made a number of exaggerated claims about Freeman and Moss's activities at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Giuliani and other Trump supporters made false accusations that the two employees committed electoral fraud by handling "suitcases" of illegal votes, which state authorities then confirmed were just ballot containers. However, Giuliani's political strategist Ted Goodman made the following statement: "This 57-page opinion on discovery—which would usually be no more than two or three pages—is a prime example of the weaponization of the justice system, where the process is the punishment. This decision should be reversed, as Mayor Giuliani is wrongly accused of not preserving electronic evidence that was seized and held by the FBI."

Rudy Giuliani's financial position, among other things, gets worse as a federal judge rules against him in the action brought by Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman & her daughter Shaye Moss, ordering him to pay their attorneys' fees in addition to the judgment against him. pic.twitter.com/Em7eDMKOyZ — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 30, 2023

Late last month, Giuliani admitted in court pleadings that the remarks at issue were untrue and defamatory, but he still refused to turn over the materials. Howell wrote in the order that his confessions "hold more holes than Swiss cheese."

Ruby Freeman & Shaye Moss’ response to the ruling. cc: @kyledcheney



Rudy Giuliani deserves the max for how he lied on them AND for how he treated them throughout this process. pic.twitter.com/le1M7OcgEc — Renee (@PettyLupone) August 30, 2023

Howell's judgment gives Giuliani one more chance to turn over information for the trial, which will still be conducted to evaluate damages. As his legal fees continue to rise, Giuliani is clearly facing a monetary problem. Two voting equipment firms have filed defamation actions against him, and he is now facing disbarment proceedings. Next month, Trump is expected to show up for a fundraiser for Giuliani. On September 7, the gathering will be held at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, estate. A source has verified to The Hill that the former president will be there as a special guest.

