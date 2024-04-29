Justin Bieber Posts Solo Photo of Him Crying, Wife Hailey Calls Him 'Pretty Crier'

Pop artist Justin Bieber left his fans worried with his recent post on his social media handle of Instagram. Bieber's Instagram comments were inundated with reactions from fans after he uploaded a series of selfies showing him in tears on Saturday, April 27. In one of the images, the Baby hitmaker, sporting a light green bucket hat and a white zip-up sweatshirt, has tears rolling down one eye as he takes the selfie.

Another image that stirred controversy about his well-being shows the musician spilling tears on his cheeks while keeping a straight face. Bieber opted not to add a caption to his photo collection but also posted five additional posts featuring selfies, none of which showed him crying. In most of these, he was smiling. Comments in the post have been limited and turned off for any further outbursts, however, according to Page Six, people and fans expressed their worry for the drummer and musician. "why u crying tho," one fan commented. "I hope you are doing okay, i hate to see tears running down your face,” another user shared. "Justin what happened bro why are u crying," someone asked.

Further comments inquired about his mental health and coping mechanisms. "Justin, are you okay?" another person wondered. "I love that you’re not afraid to show your vulnerability and emotions. It’s always great to remember that behind every single celebrity, there’s still a human being. YOU ARE LOVED," someone wrote as they praised him. Following Justin's post, his wife, Hailey Bieber, appeared to address any speculation regarding the crying posts. Commenting on the post, the 27-year-old Hailey wrote, "A pretty crier 🥲." Earlier this month, the Let Me Love You singer and the Rhode Beauty founder garnered attention by swiftly debunking rumors of their impending divorce.

Amid divorce rumors, the celebrity couple has left fans puzzled with their fluctuating displays of affection. Speculation about their living situation has been fueled by recent sightings, especially after a viral video showed them arriving separately for dinner. In the clip, the Yummy hitmaker was seen arriving solo at the Madeo Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, California, earlier this week. The singer appeared subdued in casual attire, sporting black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a red and white baseball cap. Meanwhile, Hailey arrived separately in a different vehicle, dressed casually in jeans, a hoodie, and a red cap.

As they left the restaurant, the duo headed in different directions. While Hailey paused to chat with friends, they bid farewell without exchanging hugs or kisses. "Divorce is not an option for them as it goes against their religious beliefs. They're working on their marriage," a source close to the couple said. "Nobody’s moved out, but occasionally they are spending time apart by staying with family and friends, but they are really keen to stay together," the insider added per The U.S. Sun.