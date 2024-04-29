Edited Clip of Donald Trump ‘Confessing’ to Melania Goes Viral: “You Should've Never Married Me”

The Trumps' marriage has always been shrouded in mystery, with scrutiny increasing during Donald Trump's presidency. While not confirmed, numerous signs suggest their relationship may be strained, as per PEOPLE. Adding to the intrigue, a recently edited clip of Donald and Melania Trump is now gaining viral attention. In the clip, Donald confesses to Melania and says, "You should have never married me." One person shared the video on his X account and wrote, “'Just basically played you for a fool.' Donald Trump has a heart-to-heart with Melania Trump."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alon Skuy

Several other users commented on it claiming how funny it was. They commented, "So fricken funny! This video is actually the truth about," and "I saw that on YouTube 🤣🤣 whoever did that, it's dam funny." One user wrote, "Brilliant! All so true, but it's obviously AI because it's too honest to be real. Everybody knows Trump is a stranger to the truth... well, except if you're in a Cult of course." Another person said, "If he had actually said - it would have been the most truthful thing he’d ever said." While many found it enjoyable, others were expressing their thoughts on the potentially frightening aspects of AI.

“Just basically played you for a fool.” Donald Trump has a heart-to-heart with Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/WRaHhuixfj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 27, 2024

A few others also hit back at the person who shared the video, Mike. One person wrote, "Ok, you or the person should be sued by Donald Trump or removed by Elon Musk for using AGI on the X platform. If this is now the norm, there are plenty of these same videos lined up about Joe Biden speaking erotic about his experience showering with his 14-year-old daughter until she left his home. Do we really want to go there??? This AGI should be taken off X today unless it's now a free game!" Another person wrote, "You’re a piece of garbage!! Posting deep fake AI. goes to show you don’t have any actual substance or character."

So fricken funny! This video is actually truth about 🤡🤣. — Michelle Dombrowski (@MichelleDombro8) April 28, 2024

A third user wrote, "You have to resort to this kind of garbage for what purpose? To prove yourself a fool?" Despite ongoing rumors, Donald and Melania have generally spoken positively about each other and their relationship over the years. However, Melania has recently given the impression that she is indifferent to whether her husband returns to the White House, as she has not been present at many of his campaign events. Additionally, the former Slovenian model made history as only the second foreign-born first lady in US history, according to The Guardian.

I saw that on YouTube 🤣🤣 who ever did that, it's dam funny. — Glenda 🇺🇦 (@NanananaBrown) April 28, 2024

She made headlines for delaying her move to the White House after Donald's 2016 election win, reportedly to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement, as detailed in a book. Melania was also famously seen swatting away Donald's hand in a well-known incident. She had a public rivalry with Donald's daughter Ivanka Trump but eventually grew to appreciate the status and prestige of being the First Lady. Since Donald's loss in the 2020 election, Melania has kept a low profile, making only a few public appearances. This could be concerning for Donald in a country that traditionally values political candidates with supportive spouses and wholesome family images.