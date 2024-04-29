Trump Blamed 'Rigged Trial' for Missing Melania's Birthday, But the Internet Was Not Having It

Donald Trump, famous for his unique and not-so-conventional way of doing things, recently did something that surprised many. As his wife, Melania Trump, turned 54, Donald, amid his hush money trial, took a moment to wish the former supermodel publically on her special day. As mentioned by Fox 59, in a way, it was an instance of personal sentiment amidst the legal proceedings that he is now facing. "I want to start by wishing my wife Melania a very happy birthday," Donald declared to the media and other people standing outside the courthouse just before he was about to go inside the courtroom. He added, "It'd be nice to be with her, but I'm at a courthouse for a rigged trial."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Sanders-Pool

However, Donald's attempt to merge his personal life with the gravity of the court process did not go unobserved by netizens, who immediately shared their thoughts on social media platforms. On X (formerly Twitter), some comments were rife with dry humor, whereas others presented sharp criticism of the former POTUS. Many people also noted the irony in the fact that the former President was absent on Melania's birthday because of his trial, with some suggesting that Melania's best gift may be his departure altogether, but this time permanently.

Court usually ends well before 4:00pm, so a lovely birthday dinner is easily accommodated... IF she wants to be with him. Perhaps she is in Florida on purpose. She is sure not sitting behind him lending support! — Susan Arnot Heaney (@SusanHeaney) April 26, 2024

One user wrote, "I'm glad Melania can take a break from sitting by Trump's side at his trial and just enjoy her birthday. Oh… Wait…" Another said, "His being in court and far away from her is the gift she was hoping for. I bet her birthday wish this year will be him going to prison for a long time." A third person commented, "At least he got her name right this time." "DJT is trying to pretend that he cares for Melania's birthday. I'm sure if DJT wasn't in court today, he would be somewhere else other than sharing Melania's birthday," another X user pointed out.

At least he got her name right this time. 🤣😂 — Lindylou 🟧☮️🌻💙🌊 (@lindylou425) April 26, 2024

Donald promised the press to reunite with Melania after the day's trial proceedings were over, and he described the ongoing legal battle as 'horrible' and 'unconstitutional,' as per The Hill. However, many called out Donald for how he had previously treated his wife on her birthday. One user even remarked, "A few years ago he said he just got her a card for her birthday. He doesn’t care about her." Someone else said, "It’s his excuse to have been too busy to make an effort to celebrate. At least he said something public, right Mel?"

Most people who work for a living don't get the day off for their spouse's b-day. Poor Donnie, always the persecuted victim. — William Ward-Hyphen (@HyphenWard) April 26, 2024

During the trial, various testimonies indicated that Donald, directly or indirectly, appeared to participate in the suppression of negative news about him, among which were the stories involving former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who are now key figures in the hush money case. Testimony by industry professionals also revealed an alleged sophisticated system of connections and agreements that were designed to protect Donald from bad PR.