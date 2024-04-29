Colin Jost Roasts Biden, Lauds Journalists for 'Protecting Incredibly Rare' Freedom at WHCD

The White House Correspondents Dinner, often referred to as the "Nerd Prom," garnered attention as President Joe Biden, Hollywood stars, and government officials gathered for a night of humor and reflection. The spotlight was on Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, who took the stage to roast politicians and the media and even offer a heartfelt tribute. Before the event, protestors outside the Hilton echoed concerns about journalism’s role amid global conflicts.

Inside Biden set the comedic tone, poking fun at Jost. He even slammed Trump during the event. Biden asserted, “Of course, the 2024 election’s in full swing and, yes, age is an issue: I’m a grown man running against a 6-year-old. Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me.” Jost also took the opportunity to roast Biden, and he remarked, “I have to admit, it’s not easy following President Biden. I mean, it’s not always easy following what he’s saying…Bernie Sanders is here because he’s not the type to pass up a free hot meal.”

Colin Jost: "My grandpa voted for decency and decency is why we're all here tonight. Decency is how we're able to be here tonight. Decency is how we're able to make jokes about each other and one of us doesn't go to prison after..."#WHCA #WHCD #nerdprom pic.twitter.com/ti5bTkHQP7 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 28, 2024

However, Jost’s performance took a poignant turn when he spoke about his late grandfather, a firefighter and Biden supporter. He said, “My grandpa voted for decency, and decency is why we’re all here tonight. Decency is how we’re able to be here tonight. Decency is how we’re able to make jokes about each other and one of us doesn’t go to prison after — we go to the Newsmax after-party. When you look at the levels of freedom throughout history, and even around the world today, this is the exception. This freedom is incredibly rare and the journalists in this room help protect that freedom, and we cannot ever take that for granted,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

As per Axios, this is not the first time Biden has slammed Trump. Earlier, Biden called out Trump’s stance on abortion during a campaign. Biden exclaimed, "Trump bragged how proud he was to get rid of Roe v. Wade. He took credit for it. In America today, women have fewer rights than their mothers and their grandmothers had because of Donald Trump." Biden’s campaign also remarked, “Donald Trump owns the suffering and chaos happening right now, including in Arizona, because he proudly overturned Roe – something he called ‘an incredible thing’ and ‘pretty amazing’ just today. Trump lies constantly – about everything – but has one track record: banning abortion every chance he gets.”

As for Trump, he voiced his opinion when he said, “States are handling it. And some have handled it very well, and the others will end up handling it very well…That’ll be straightened out, and I’m sure the governor and everyone else are going to bring it back into reason and that will be taken care of, I think, very quickly. Arizona is going to definitely change. Everybody wants that to happen," according to CNN.