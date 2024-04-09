Vice President Kamala Harris’ Step-Children Lovingly Call Her by This Nickname: “Means the Most”

Vice President of The United States of America, Kamala Harris has been in the spotlight since the 2024 Presidential Election campaign started gaining momentum in recent times. She’s been doing her absolute best in terms of extending her support to President Joe Biden amid his campaign. Harris is known to be a phenomenal woman given the many milestones she’s achieved in her career. Although she holds the prestigious title in the White House, she’s also been given another heart-warming nickname by her stepchildren, as per Town & Country.

Harris often emphasizes the importance of family in her life and expresses how much they mean to her. Back in August when she delivered her very first speech as Biden’s running mate, Harris shared her eagerness to introduce her family so that people understand and get to know more about them.

She said in the speech, “Family is everything to me, too. And I cannot wait for America to get to know my husband, Doug, and our amazing kids, Cole and Ella,” said Harris. In addition to this, she revealed another title she dearly holds apart from the one she’s commonly addressed by. “I’ve had a lot of titles over my career. And certainly ‘Vice President’ will be great. But ‘Momala’ will always be the one that means the most.”

Harris married a former entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff in 2014 after he separated from his now ex-wife Kirsten Emhoff in 2008. He and his ex-wife decided to amicably call it quits after celebrating 16 years of marriage. The former couple shares two children who go by Ella Fitzgerald and John Coltrane or ‘Cole’. Children being witness to divorce can certainly be quite difficult and perhaps in some cases, traumatizing. Harris was someone who seemed to have a clear understanding of the situation.

Who are Cole and Ella Emhoff? Meet VP Kamala Harris's stepchildren https://t.co/AkO7sE75O8 pic.twitter.com/QDHWv9Zcex — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2021

In a 2019 article for Elle, she explained how she adjusted to being a mother of children who’ve witnessed a divorce. She spoke from her own experience as she said, “As a child of divorce, I knew how hard it could be when your parents start to date other people.” Harris added, “I was determined not to insert myself in their lives until Doug and I had established we were in this for the long haul. Children need consistency.”

It isn’t just the Vice President who has proudly gushed about her stepchildren. Both Emma and Cole have also reminisced about meeting their stepmom for the very first time. In a 2020 Glamour article, Cole said, “It felt like we had known each other forever,” His sister Ella agreed with him and concluded by noting, “I think what was important was getting to know her as a person first - a person before a politician.”

