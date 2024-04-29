Harvey Weinstein Hospitalised After Rape Conviction in New York Was Overturn

Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul whose rape conviction was recently overturned by the New York Court of Appeals, has been hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, explained that Weinstein was admitted for a battery of tests, emphasizing concerns about his health. Aidala shared, “They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health-wise.”

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has just been hospitalized according to his attorney. The details of why or how serious he is, are not available yet, but his attorney says it's for “medical reasons.”



He has been transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in New York City.



News of Weinstein’s hospitalization came just two days after his rape conviction was overturned in a 4-3 ruling by the highest court in the New York state. The court cited improper rulings in the previous trial, including testimony about allegations that were not part of the initial case.

NY Court of Appeals calls the admission of prior bad acts evidence against Harvey Weinstein an egregious error and grants him a new trial. I’m going to go though the rest of the opinion before todays stream. pic.twitter.com/mX10sgP62y — Emily D. Baker ⚖️ 💜 (@TheEmilyDBaker) April 25, 2024

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a source revealed that his prison consultant and DOC liaison, Craig Rothfeld, shared that they “are grateful for NYC DOC’s care and discretion as they have been treating Harvey Weinstein’s medical issues as best they can.” The appeals court’s decision means that Weinstein will face a new trial. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 1, although the purpose of this hearing has not been specified by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Judge Jenny Rivera wrote in her ruling, “Under our system of justice, the accused has a right to be held to account only for the crime charged and, thus, allegations of prior bad acts may not be admitted against them for the sole purpose of establishing their propensity for criminality. Nor may the prosecution use ‘prior convictions or proof of the prior commission of specific, criminal, vicious or immoral acts’ other than to impeach the accused’s credibility. It is our solemn duty to diligently guard these rights regardless of the crime charged, the reputation of the accused, or the pressure to convict.”

As per PEOPLE, despite the overturned conviction in New York, Weinstein remains in custody due to his 2022 convictions for sex crimes charges in California. This means that even if a new trial is established in New York, Weinstein will continue to serve his sentence in prison. Nonetheless, his hospitalization at Bellevue Hospital has raised questions about his ongoing medical care and the impact of his health on legal proceedings.

For those curious, here’s the LA County District Attorney’s Office’s (unsurprising) take on Harvey Weinstein’s New York verdict being overturned, and how it might bear, or not, on the sixteen-year sentence he still has to serve in California: pic.twitter.com/KstgVuxDQt — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 27, 2024

The former movie producer’s journey—from a powerful Hollywood figure to a convicted sex offender—has been highly publicized; his trial has often been considered a win for America's #MeToo movement. His initial conviction in February 2020, which followed testimonies from Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, led to a 23-year prison sentence. In 2022, Weinstein faced another trial in Los Angeles and was convicted of rape yet again. It is due to this dual conviction that he will remain incarcerated, regardless of the legal developments in New York.