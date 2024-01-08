Comedian Pete Davidson, famous for his quick wit and humor, recently ignited concern among fans when he abruptly canceled several solo stand-up shows in New York City over the holidays. However, it feels like Davidson is taking some time off in upstate New York, and he was spotted resurfacing with his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline. According to TMZ sources, Davidson was seen at Bobo's Café in Somers, New York, on Thursday, enjoying a laid-back outing with Cline. The couple ordered an iced matcha latte, and Davidson was spotted smoking a cigarette outdoors. This public appearance comes after the unexpected cancellation of Davidson’s scheduled performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 22 and 23.

The Beacon Theater sent out emails to ticket holders just hours before the show, informing them of the cancellation and promising a full refund. Fans who purchased tickets through the Beacon Theater Box Office were guided to contact the venue for additional information. The statement concluded with a thank you for understanding and a hopeful note for continued patronage. While the reason for the show cancellations remains unclear, there have been reports of Davidson's indulgence in the new crime movie Riff Raff, where he reportedly had a confrontation with a paparazzo on set. A source shared, "He's a good guy, and everyone likes him. He's obviously going through something right now, and people are worried."

In June, Davidson checked into rehab to address issues related to borderline personality disorder (BPD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). As per The U.S. Sun reports, a source shared, "His buddies, these friends he has around him, they are enabling him and they aren't being honest with him; he came out of rehab, and he immediately started talking about how he had taken ketamine to treat his depression, and these people who are always around him didn't think that was a big deal. It wasn't a big deal until, of course, it blew up and became a problem for his fresh-out-of-rehab image. Here is the thing: I don't think he is mature enough to face reality and face the music; if he doesn't start taking his issues seriously, he could wind up killing himself from drugs."

Davidson has been open about his mental health journey, including his diagnosis of BPD. In a conversation with Variety's Actors on Actors, he shared, “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong and didn’t know how to deal with it. Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better."

As fans express their worry, Pete's journey to navigate mental health challenges remains in the spotlight. The comedian, who has always been candid about his experiences, will hopefully find the support and resources needed to navigate this challenging chapter in his life.

