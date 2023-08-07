Inside Beyonce & Adele's Friendship: Beyonce Once Said Adele's Music Is Like 'Listening To God'

Beyoncé and Adele share an unexpected bond that has continued to grow over the years. As formidable vocalists, they are consistently compared at award ceremonies and frequently find themselves nominated for identical categories, creating a natural sense of rivalry in the field. Nevertheless, their camaraderie is founded on a shared admiration for each other's abilities, a sentiment Adele has been open about since the inception of her career.

Prior to their introduction, Adele shared with Rolling Stone that she had a brief interaction with Beyoncé. At the time, Adele told the outlet how the Single Ladies singer drew a comparison between the British singer and God. "I was about to meet Beyoncé, and I had a full-blown anxiety attack. Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.’ Can you believe she said that?" she told the outlet.

Adele mentioned that the encounter was the catalyst for her to develop an alter ego named Sasha Carter, which she described as a fusion of Beyoncé's Sasha Fierce persona and the style of singer June Carter. "I went out on the balcony crying hysterically, and I said, 'What would Sasha Fierce do?'" Adele said.

During a performance in Denmark, the Rolling in the Deep singer openly acknowledged listening to the R&B sensation for a span of 17 years, having previously cited her as a musical influence, according to a report by the Mirror. "Beyoncé is the sickest artist around in the whole entire world; it's unbelievable. I've been listening to her for 17 years, and she's still making music that blows my mind," Adele informed her audience at the time.

According to ABC, in 2015, when Adele was featured on the cover of Time Magazine, she refuted speculations suggesting that she had declined the chance to collaborate with Beyoncé on her 25 album. "Whoever started that rumor must be having a laugh. Because anyone who knows me knows that my main priority in life outside of my child is Beyonce," she said.

In December 2016, for Adele's featured article, Beyoncé unequivocally expressed to Vanity Fair that the mutual admiration between them was evident. "It is so easy to talk to her and be around her. She’s funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary. The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight. She is a gracious woman and the most humble human I’ve ever met. When Adele sings you can hear that it’s coming from an unfiltered honesty and purity, She creates songs that go deep and expose pain and vulnerability with her soulful voice. She takes you places other artists don’t go to anymore—the way they did in the ‘70s," Beyonce told Vanity Fair.

