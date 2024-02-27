This Political Rival Consultant of Joe Biden Claims He Commissioned an AI 'Robocall'

Artificial Intelligence is yet an enigmatic stream of science that has redefined our world entirely. Like any other software or technology, it has its pros and cons and is actively being explored to improve the quality of human life. However, it can also be vulnerable to being exploited for various purposes. For instance, Political Consult, Steve Kramer for Rep.

Dean Phillips recently claimed due credit for being the infamous voice behind the reportedly ‘fake’ robocall’ mimicking President Joe Biden's voice via AI. He made the shocking confession on Sunday as reported by NBC News per The Daily Mail UK.

Kramer appeared deeply remorseful about his actions and also urged those in higher power to implement stricter guidelines to prevent future instances as such. Speaking to the news hub he said, “With a mere $500 investment, anyone could replicate my intentional call.”

Kramer referred to famous New Orleans illusionist Paul Carpenter’s allegations naming an unknown political consult’s financial aid of $150 to create the aforementioned call. Carpenter claimed the call included creating a deep fake in Biden’s voice that would encourage voters against supporting New Hampshire’s primary; a rather grave situation.

Reflecting on the gravity of his actions, Kramer said, “Immediate action is needed across all regulatory bodies and platforms.” His precaution insinuates what a serious matter this truly is, as it prompted an almost immediate response from authorities who launched an investigation into the ordeal.

Per campaign finance records obtained by the publication, Phillips had paid Kramer a hefty sum of more than $250,000 when the call was first released in January. Despite taking the fall for the Robocall, Kramer has refrained from directly naming Phllips during his confession. Hence, Phillips’ involvement remains a mystery.

Kramer’s official confession is as follows: “The evening of Sunday, January 20th, 2 days before the New Hampshire primary, I sent out an automated call to 5,000 most likely to vote Democrats.” He added noting, “Using easy-to-use online technology, an automated version of President Joe Biden’s voice was created.” While Kramer continues to remain mum, Phillips’ campaign shut down rumors or allegations of being involved in the shenanigans.

Phillips claimed to have no role in the aforementioned matter whatsoever neither was he informed of Kramer’s actions before or after it happened. Furthermore, he claimed that should he have known the Kramers’ work, he’d have immediately suspended him despite all circumstances. No other comment concerning the matter has been made thus far by either Kramer or Phillips.

For now, many are focused on Biden’s next moves as the election season edges closer with each week. Previously, many polls depicted people’s concern for his age to contest for President for a second term. Despite the backlash, Biden continues to march forward with an optimistic view and is gearing up for the potentially final fight against a GOP member.