Nikki Haley Says Republicans Should Refrain from Laws Seeking to Jail Women over Abortions

Nikki Haley is pro-life, even if it involves women choosing abortions. The 2024 presidential hopeful has warned her party people to refrain from legislation seeking to jail women who have abortions, whatever the reason. Although she's open to signing an abortion ban, the former South Carolina governor says it will require more support.

The 52-year-old said during a Pints & Politics event in Charleston, South Carolina, "Can't we agree that no state law should say to a woman that if she has an abortion, she's going to jail or get the death penalty, let's just start there. I will not be a part of demonizing this issue," per Newsweek.

Haley described herself as "unapologetically pro-life," and the reason that she cited was her husband, Michael Haley, was an adopted child of his parents, and she herself had issues in bringing her two children into the world.

She continued, "I mean, no offense, but the fellas don't know how to talk about this, and they just don't. The issue of abortion is incredibly personal to every woman and every man," urging, "and it requires respect." She'd backed her words by previously saying that it wouldn't suffice if only she supported this right of women.

The GOP front-runner talked about this in 2023 and noted that she'd sign an abortion ban if she were president. However, she further asserted that it wouldn't be enough. Materializing this into legislation would require at least 60 votes to pass the Senate. This clarified her stance on the rising issue in America since she launched her campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Recount (@therecount)

The former United States ambassador alleged at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., "No one has been honest," per The Hill. "It would take a majority of the House, 60 senators, and a president to sign it," noting, "We haven't had 60 Republican senators in 100 years."

The context behind this noise was when the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a constitutional right for women to receive an abortion; it took a political curve. Other presidential candidates like Haley's Republican rival, Donald Trump, and Democrat Joe Biden have openly shared their stand.

Meanwhile, when Haley was in the state House of Representatives from 2004 to 2010, she backed two "right to life" bills that would have lowered abortion cases. However, the bills never became laws. Also, in 2010, she co-sponsored a bill that life begins at fertilization but with due process and equal protection.

The former governor's campaign said in a statement, "Nikki is 100% pro-life. As president, she will bring people together to save as many babies and support as many moms as possible. She believes she can best accomplish that goal by working to find consensus at the national level and humanizing this issue instead of demonizing it."

When Haley was asked about how she'd put her anti-abortion stance in New Hampshire, which is pro-choice, she said, I can't suddenly change my pro-life position because I'm campaigning in New Hampshire," adding, "It's incredibly personal, and I'm going to treat it with the respect it deserves."