6 Times When Donald Trump Made Headlines That Created a Buzz But Were Forgotten With Time

Recalling 6 Moments of Trump That Were Forgotten With Time

Image Source: Getty Images | CBS News

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Links Donald Trump’s Post-January 6 Grief to Eric Trump’s Birthday

Former President Donald Trump has always made headlines with his quirky statements, which often spark a series of controversies. So much so that today we've so far forgotten some of the most bizarre events. Here's a recall of six overlooked moments from Trump's tenure that reveal a mix of historic and unprecedented occurrences. While some are seared into public memory, like his eyebrow-raising suggestion of injecting disinfectant to combat COVID-19 or the infamous "covfefe" tweet that still puzzles many, there's a trove of other peculiar and awkward instances that might have faded into oblivion.

1. Cake Dialogue While Dining

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mikhail Svetlov

During his inaugural bilateral summit as president at the opulent Mar-a-Lago resort in April 2017, Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping. As they smiled for the cameras, attempting to ease tensions, the shadow of a chemical attack in Syria loomed over global headlines. While dining with Xi, Trump decided to launch Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airbase in response to the atrocity in Khan Shaykhun. According to BuzzFeed News reports, when recounting the pivotal moment to a Fox Business anchor, Trump's focus shifted oddly to the details of a luxurious chocolate cake they were enjoying. While discussing military actions, the commander-in-chief seemed to emphasize the aesthetics of dessert rather than the gravity of the situation. “We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen, and President Xi was enjoying it,” he recounted intently. “So what happens is I said [to President Xi] we’ve just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq, and I wanted you to know this.”

Also Read: Melania Trump Opens Up: No Major Fights or Disagreements With Donald in 20 Years

2. Paper Towel Projection

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: Trump Targets Judge Engoron’s Wife After Gag Order Got Reinstated, Calls Her the 'Trump-Hating Wife'

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria's impact on Puerto Rico in September 2017, Trump left no stone unturned to get some political points. With hundreds dead, thousands homeless, and widespread power outages, Trump and First Lady Melania visited San Juan almost two weeks later, reported NBC News. During a visit to a church, Trump took it upon himself to distribute supplies, but his approach raised eyebrows. In front of cameras, he began tossing paper towels into the crowd as if they were prizes at a fair rather than essential aid. San Juan Mayor Carmen Cruz later called Trump's actions "terrible and abominable," while calling him insensitive and not genuinely concerned.

3. When Trump saluted the enemy General

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dong-A Ilbo

Trump's on-and-off relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was closely watched by the global media for the foreign policy legacy both leaders left. The duo convened in Singapore and later in Vietnam to address their diplomatic disparities. However, it was during their inaugural meeting in June 2018 that Trump etched a different kind of historical moment. In a surprising move captured by North Korean state media, the U.S. President saluted one of Kim's generals. It's a departure from the norm, as American presidents typically refrain from saluting foreign military leaders, let alone those associated with a sworn adversary of the United States.

4. When the White House Served Fast Food

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

When the Clemson Tigers, victors of the college football championship, visited the White House in January 2019, Trump presented a unique spread. Proudly announcing to reporters, he showcased an array of fast-food delights—pizzas, 300 hamburgers, copious French fries—from popular chains like KFC, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King, all laid out on silver platters. According to Vox sources, Trump explained that the reason behind the selected meal was due to the ongoing government shutdown and the closure of the White House kitchen. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders later clarified that the president personally footed the bill for the meal, possibly explaining the absence of Taco Bell's Double Steak Melt Deluxe box from the menu.

5. When Trump Implied That Greenland Was on Sale

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Following a Wall Street Journal report that fueled speculation, Trump found himself embroiled in an uncomfortable dispute with a close NATO ally, Denmark. Confirming the discussions, Trump described it as a "large real estate deal" that could offer strategic advantages in the Arctic. However, the Danish government was quick to reject the notion. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly stated, "Greenland is not for sale," expressing hope that Trump's proposal wasn't meant seriously. After Prime Minister Frederiksen firmly rejected the idea of selling Greenland, Trump labeled her response as "nasty" and decided to cancel a planned presidential trip to Denmark.

6. Trump's 'Home Alone 2' Cameo

Image Source: Two Weeks Notice | Apple TV

Trump's reality TV show, The Apprentice, contributed to his fame before taking the oath of office. He also enjoyed making cameos in Hollywood movies. People magazine mentions 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York as one of those movies. In December 2019, Canada's national broadcaster, CBC, cut a so-called cameo from a holiday re-airing because of time constraints. The producers probably didn't anticipate that the moment would cause such a stir years later. Prompted by angry Trump supporters, the president’s son, Don Jr, took to Instagram accusing the CBC of being “absolutely pathetic”. President Trump later tweeted about the controversy joking that Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was behind the move because, “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!”

More from Inquisitr

Nikki Haley Calls for an End to ‘Chaos and Drama’ in a $10 Million Ad Campaign Dig at Trump

Chris Cuomo Reveals He Is Willing to Vote for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden in 2024: "The Worst President..."