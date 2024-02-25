Princess Diana Was Deeply Worried About Prince Harry, Feared His 'Rivalry' With Prince William

Recent reports indicate that Princess Diana was concerned about the potential development of rivalry between her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. While it is widely acknowledged that the relationship between the two brothers has become strained and distant in recent times, this was not always the case. In their youth, they shared a close bond, supporting each other through the immense grief of losing their beloved mother, Diana, as reported by the Mirror. However, this poignant insight into Diana's fears about the brothers comes from the pages of My Mother and I, a book authored by Ingrid Seward.

Prince Harry said his brother Prince William told him when they attended the same high school that he should “pretend we don’t know each other.” In his new book, Harry describes their childhood sibling rivalry. https://t.co/IlqO1DmD5g pic.twitter.com/Lvab9ONTtP — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 9, 2023

The current fractures within the Royal Family are apparent to observers, underscoring the complex dynamics at play within the monarchy. A new royal book has asserted that the relationship between William and Harry was 'fraught with rivalry,' shedding light on the tense dynamics between the siblings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jayne Fincher

The book delves into the complex relationship between the late Queen Elizabeth II and her successor, documenting various revelations involving Harry, Meghan Markle, and even Princess Diana. According to Seward, the author of the book, Harry and William's relationship has always been challenging. Harry reportedly developed feelings of inadequacy, too, leading Diana to affectionately refer to him as 'her little baby' due to his reluctance to 'share' his mother with his older brother.

Princess Diana had heartbreaking concern for Prince Harry as she feared 'rivalry' with Prince Williamhttps://t.co/kxy9NNmu2k — BK75PARIS FRANCE BOUJEMAA KARKOUCH (@BKarkouch) February 16, 2024

The author further added, "Diana was concerned everyone was going to think he was 'thick' as he didn't have any thirst for knowledge and was not interested in sitting down with a book. He always felt the need to compete in everything, especially with his brother." Adding to the intrigue, the new book was released mere hours after Harry and Markle made their first public appearance since the launch of their new website. Despite stepping back from their roles as working royals, critics argue that the website maintains a strong emphasis on their royalties.

Meanwhile, earlier, OK! Magazine reported that royal biographer Andrew Morton offered his perspective on the growing rift between the royal brothers. Morton, who had previously conversed with the late Diana about William and Harry's relationship, shared his insights on how he believes Diana would have responded to the situation. He said, "Well, the one thing that she would be really furious about is that they had this split." He further added, "She always said to me, not just once, but on several occasions, that Harry is William's backup in the nicest possible way, he's his wingman, he's the one who helps William in this difficult job that he will have in the future because it's a lonely job."

Morton added, "Diana always felt that Harry should be there as [William's] backup." He then expressed his belief: "Everybody wants them to come back together again because together they are so much stronger." The rift between William and Harry has been evident for years, seemingly before the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their senior royal roles in March 2020. Despite the ongoing strain, particularly heightened by the couple's public criticisms of the royal family, the brothers united in mourning following the passing of their grandmother.