Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Shut Out' by The Royal Family Through This Tight-Lipped Tactic

Things between the Royal Family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been rocky these past few months. The couple have often butted heads with his family on numerous occasions. For instance, their feud with Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, turned many heads. Furthermore, multiple sources took note of Markle’s altercations or perhaps misunderstandings with other family members, including the late Queen Elizabeth. The happy couple appears to have run into yet another wall with the royal family as per an insider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

According to reports by The Mirror UK, the late Princess Diana’s butler claimed that the British monarchy no longer welcomes the royal couple. Speaking to The Express, the butler, Paul Burrell, who diligently worked for the late princess between 1987 and 1997, claimed that there was a minimal chance of Prince Harry and his wife mending things with the royal family. He further alleged that the reason was because the monarchs had “no space” for the couple any longer. This comes after the prince recently released a bombshell memoir, Spare that dished many details concerning the royal family.

30 November 1995: Princess Diana is seen out in London accompanied by Paul Burrell, her butler. pic.twitter.com/DlzzCB7vIt — ALL PRINCESS DIANA (@princessdibooks) November 29, 2019

Since the book’s release, Burrell alleged that the royals have espoused a new tactic to keep their affairs “in-house.” He went on to explain his thoughts saying, “I don’t think they will ever be invited back with open arms…” Burrell continued saying, “The doors are firmly shut: I think the royals are consolidating.” Furthermore, the butler highlights a new tactic that the family is allegedly planning to embrace.

He said, “They are keeping everything tight-lipped and they are keeping everything in-house.” Burell added that the primary goal of their alleged tactic is to “regroup” in such a manner that “there is no space for Meghan and Harry.” Based on Burrell’s claims, the royal family has refrained from issuing a formal statement. From the looks of things, the relationship between this royal couple and his family seems to be on very thin ice.

Nonetheless, Burrell believes that since Prince Harry only just released his side of the story, it’s about time that his wife would follow suit. He said, “I am waiting for Meghan to release her own memoir. It is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from Spare.” The butler’s claims are about the fact that Harry primarily centered his books on his point of view on an array of experiences with the royal family. Burrell added that perhaps Markle’s book might echo the same narrative, but from a “woman’s perspective.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

He concluded with a final thought suggesting a possible aftermath should she also release a book entailing her experience. He said concluding, “There is no way she is going to stay quiet: she is going to want her side of the story out there and that will do even further damage to the Royal Family.” Markle hasn’t yet confirmed to be working on such a memoir like her husband, but if she would, it might make things even more complicated between them all.