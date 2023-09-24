When Beyoncé Revealed That Her Life Goal Was to Win an Oscar and Work On Her Acting Skills

Beyoncé is the most honored and nominated music artist in history with a total of 32 Grammy Awards and 88 nominations. However, Queen Bey had once expressed her desire to achieve the EGOT, which stands for "Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony," in a throwback interview. A 21-year-old Beyoncé can be seen saying that she wants to win an Oscar and a Tony for her acting skills.

She also mentions that to demonstrate the versatility of her acting, she chose to participate in the 2003 musical comedy The Fighting Temptations, even though she still has a long way to go in her career. The Drunk in Love hitmaker also mentioned how much she appreciated combining her acting and singing skills for the film.

Also Read: When Beyoncé’s Long Blonde Locks Got Stuck in a Stage Wind Blowing Machine at Her Concert in Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HuffPost UK (@huffpostuk)

As per ETOnline, the Single Ladies songstress had once told Michael Caine, her co-star from the Austin Powers in Goldmember movie, that her life's ambition was to win an Oscar. Recalling their conversation on the set of the 2002 movie, Caine had exclusively told Rolling Stone that he used to call her "Be-yons." "I knew she was a singer and had a group Destiny's Child. I asked her one day, 'What do you want to do with your life, Be-yons?'" Beyoncé, who has appeared in movies like Dreamgirls and The Pink Panther, was quoted by Caine. "And she said, 'I want to win the Academy Award for acting.'" "She was very good in the movie, a very competent actress, and I thought she could get somewhere with this," Caine continued. "She's gone far beyond my world. She's so big now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Dreamgirls received several nominations for the 2007 Academy Awards, including three for Best Original Song: Listen, Love You I Do, and Patience. Beyoncé performed Listen in the Bill Condon-directed musical drama even though she didn't write any of the nominated songs and wouldn't have won a trophy. In the end, none of the songs were successful in winning an Academy Award.

Also Read: 10 Times Beyoncé Paid Tribute to Jay-Z, Her Husband in Songs and Made Us Fall For Them

As per Forbes, in 2022 the Beautiful Liar singer received her first Academy Award nomination for the song Be Alive from the King Richard original motion picture The Lion King soundtrack. However, the coveted award ultimately went to Billie Eilish and Finneas for No Time to Die.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Beyonce 'Always Knew' She'd Marry Rapper Jay-Z

As per NME, right before announcing her Renaissance Tour Beyoncé had said that music remains to be her true passion, “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!” She added about her goal, “My energy went into Destiny’s Child and the dream of us getting a record deal and becoming musicians.”

More from Inquisitr

Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Exquisite Wedding Flowers Cost A Lot More Than Her $5m Diamond Engagement Ring

Blue Ivy Elated as Crowd Cheers Her at Renaissance Concert, Proud Mama Beyoncé Looks On: "You Go Girl"