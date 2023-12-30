'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown 'Frustrated' by Christine Brown for Using This Narrative

Sister Wives fans have been binging on the show's new special, Sister Wives' Talk Back special. The show features a more in-depth interview with each cast member reminiscing the past and discussing current or future endeavors. The show primarily featured Kody Brown’s polyamorous relationship with Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn Brown. Out of the four, Robyn remains the only wife who’s still “spiritually” married to him. While each former wife had a reason to leave him, it appears that someone doesn’t see eye to eye on a narrative to leave.

According to People, Janelle wasn’t too keen on Christine’s story of encouraging her to leave Kody. The mother of six slammed her former sister wife’s claims of the reason she split from Kody in the first place. In Part 2 of the aforementioned special, Christine discussed the aftermath of parting ways with Kody back in November 2021. Moreover, she highlights nudging Janelle to pursue a new journey away from Kody.

In the confessional Christine recalled: “From the day I asked him not to stay there anymore, I took my life back and I got it back and I became stronger that day.” She continued to explain and referred to Janelle: “I’m not saying that Janelle has to follow the same path and she has a different situation than mine, but she needs to know it is okay on the other side.”

As mentioned earlier, Janelle wasn’t too pleased with this explanation and went on to express her point of view. She added in irritation: “This narrative that Christine talks about all the time frustrates me.” Additionally, she strongly proclaimed that she was “fine” and had indeed severed all ties with her ex-husband Kody. Janelle confirmed: “Kody and I are no longer going to be together.”

She then continued to point out exactly what part of Christine’s thoughts she was irritated by and stated: “She acts like I’m sitting here needing encouragement to leave, I need to be shown that it’s okay - and that’s just bulls***.” After her blunt remarks, Janelle argued that the reason she’s not left her current residence is not because she’s allegedly afraid to leave, but because she still has three children to take care of.

Janelle reinstates: “I have three children that still live in Flagstaff. So why would I not stay here? I like Flagstaff. I have three kids here.” The reality star continued to shed light on her current living situation and mentioned that she couldn’t just up and move as her “assets are all scrambled”. Furthermore, she said: “The fact that I’m not dating and I’m not trying to move out of state, it’s like I’m not sitting here needing to be told that I have the power to leave! I have left, I just didn’t move.”

This outburst is rather out of the blue given the bond that Janelle and Christine share. The two former wives of Kody often hang out together and have time and time claimed they’re like “sisters” and would continue to support each other to the end. Christine hasn’t yet issued a response in light of Janelle’s statement. This begs the question, is there some sort of unseen tension between them? Only time will confirm these matters.

