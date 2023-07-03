Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Ultimate Fitness Secrets to Feel Stronger Than Ever at 54

Millions of fans are envious of Jennifer Aniston's stunning physique and want to learn the secret of her toned body. Aniston proves that she has mastered a variety of training techniques to chisel her physique. In a recent project with the company Pvolve, the celebrity outlines the exercises she does to maintain her fitness in her fifties.

The 54-year-old is pictured in the post stretching, exercising, and posing for pictures in a fitness outfit for her new business partnership. Aniston flashes her toned belly in a sports bra and leggings as she performs "one of [her] favorite workouts" in the Instagram video for the exercise program that “combines low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment,” according to the brand's account, per ET Canada.

After having a back injury in 2021, she was initially introduced to the training startup to help "sculpt, strengthen, and restore" her body, as Aniston described Pvolve's on-demand exercise programs to People. Here is a compilation of 5 fitness tips from Jennifer Aniston's Instagram account, which can be undoubtedly used as inspiration, per Vogue.

Stretching

When it comes to exercising, stretching might seem like a very simple warm-up, but when combined with deliberate and repeated movements, it can become a sweaty exercise in itself. Jennifer Aniston can be seen stretching her legs out in front and sideways. It also helps in increasing flexibility, improving blood circulation, and strengthening muscles.

Practicing balance

Aniston shows how balance training is carried out by doing side lunges while maintaining her balance on a raised platform. Balance exercises work the muscles needed for stability and coordination, lowering the risk of falls and other accidents while engaging in physical activity or performing everyday tasks. Since balance training helps in maintaining a strong core, it does wonders for building and shaping the pelvic floor, back, and abdominal muscles.

Pilates

Pilates is a great form of exercise for a full-body burn since it combines a number of exercises such as cardio and other types of training. Pilates demonstrates to be a one-stop method of training to target various muscle groups at once. Due to the flexibility of the routines and their ability to be customized, pilates is also the ideal postnatal fitness regimen for new mothers.

Take it Slow

You don't have to solely do intense workouts to get results. In a short period of time, slow motions executed with a mind-body connection can have an immense impact. One can have effective sessions with the help of exercise that only consists of slow movements. Slow movements don't necessarily translate into slower outcomes.

Weight training

Weight training is a useful strategy to help the body burn calories, despite the common misconception that it should only be done by people with huge muscles. Aniston shows off the sweating burn as she begins to squat while holding a weight.

