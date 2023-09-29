Chris Christie criticized Donald Trump for not participating in the second Republican primary debate, suggesting that Trump was 'afraid' of his opponents. At the second Republican debate, seven candidates for the presidency sought and generally failed to shake up the status quo; despite his absence, the former President is currently leading most polls, and his popularity has not died down despite his recent legal woes and alleged scandals. The debate was held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California, and two of Trump's opponents tried to make the most of his absence by attacking him for not attending.

Hey Donald Duck.



We could have talked about this if you had the guts to show up.



Keep duckin. pic.twitter.com/dF3eTAaQaE — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) September 28, 2023

USA Today reported that Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, said, "Donald, I know you're watching. You can't help yourself. You're ducking these things...You keep doing that, no one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore, we're going to call you Donald Duck." On the other hand, taking a jab at Trump's 'missing in action' status, DeSantis said, "He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record."

In the month of August, Trump confirmed he would be skipping the first Republican primary debate. He wrote on his social media platform, "I will therefore not be doing the debates!" and also said the "public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had," as per Axios. Trump is apparently also upset and privately complained to many associates that he has never been asked to speak at the Reagan Library while attributing this to the venue's head of the board of trustees, Fred Ryan.

At the end of the Fox Business and Univision debate, the moderators asked the candidates a question revolving around the former President. Dana Perino, host of Fox News, asked, "What is your mathematical path, Governor DeSantis, in order to try to beat President Trump, who has a commanding and enduring lead in this race?" To this, DeSantis replied, "Polls don’t elect presidents. Voters elect presidents. And we’re going to take the case to the people in these early [voting] states." In particular, DeSantis went into the second debate hoping to make a splash and put to rest growing skepticism about his chances of unseating Trump for the nomination. The Florida Governor's poll ratings have been on the decline in recent weeks, with one recent survey in New Hampshire placing him in fifth place.

Chris Christie blasts Trump:



"He's afraid to defend his record...His fake rally yesterday in Detroit where they were bringing in Trump volunteers to act as if they were autoworkers.



It's just another part of the scam, the grift, the fraud that is Donald Trump & his campaign" pic.twitter.com/hXC1ZfH1KG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 28, 2023

In addition to being adjudicated as a 'rapist' in a defamation lawsuit, Trump faces 91 criminal allegations, including subverting an election, retaining confidential information, and paying hush money. He insists he did nothing wrong and believes he is a political prisoner. The Republican Party's support for him has scarcely taken a hit. Although his support in the New Hampshire poll was lower (39%) than in national and other important state polls, he still had an impressive lead.

Christie, who formerly served as Trump's advisor, has emerged as one of the ex-President's most vocal Republican detractors. During the first debate last month, Christie chastised Trump as he said, "Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States. You know, this is the great thing about this country. Booing is allowed, but it doesn’t change the truth."

