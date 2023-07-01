Hailey Bieber Denounces 'Vile' and 'Twisted' Internet Narratives on Feud with Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is asking the internet to bury the hatchet over the alleged feud between her and Selena Gomez. The Rhode beauty line founder has had enough of the "made-up" altercations with the Rare Beauty founder. "Time and time again I say there is no issue and it's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man," she exclusively told Emily Chang, host of Bloomberg’s The Circuit on Thursday. Calling their differences a "silly made-up drama" by the netizens, Hailey admitted that the squabble rumors really "hurt her feelings."

The model influencer opened up about being "misunderstood" by her fandom when it came to her relationship with Gomez. She called the interpretations of their relation as "the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives." Baldwin Bieber confronted the hatred saying, "I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous."

She continued, “And I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being okay with the kind of division that it caused, because I’m not okay with [it]. I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I want to be able to bring people together and I think that it was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and it doesn't have to be about this whole divisive nature.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Amy Sussman

According to People, Baldwin Bieber discussed the impact that being constantly criticized on the internet can have on a person. She said, “I don't want silly made-up drama to affect what I’m focusing and working on. There’s narratives that exist for me that really hurt my feelings and make me really upset." The 26-year-old elaborated that she has found comfort in "having control over" creating her own narrative and found YouTube to be a "really embracing and positive space." She noted that TikTok tends to be "nasty" and "negative."

In March, the Only Murders in the Building actress had urged her fans to find peace and not send "death threats" to Baldwin Bieber. Gomez said at the time, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Theo Wargo

Baldwin Bieber sent a note of thanks to Gomez for supporting her on Instagram: "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as [she] and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and [me]. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together."

Baldwin Bieber had urged their fandoms to "be nicer" while ending the rumors of the feud. “If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments. Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don't say anything.”

