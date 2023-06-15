Hailey Bieber Urges Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is taking a stand against hate on social media. She took to her Instagram recently to explain that she is tired of the relentless negative comments aimed at Selena Gomez. Despite rumors of a feud between the two, the Rhode founder is quietly showing her support for Gomez. Baldwin Bieber, who is 26 years old, has asked her fans to refrain from leaving hurtful comments on Gomez's posts.

On Monday, Baldwin Bieber posted a message on her Instagram Story, urging her followers not to engage in negative or hurtful comments on social media. Many interpreted this as a possible allusion to Gomez. “If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments. Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don't say anything," wrote Hailey Bieber, who happens to be married to Gomez's ex Justin Bieber.

According to Page Six, the model has requested more compassion after witnessing the negative and hateful comments on one of Gomez's recent Instagram posts. The post featured Gomez in a mirrored room while on vacation, and it was captioned by the Only Murders in the Building actress as "Crazy about you Paris." Hawk-eyed fans noticed that Baldwin Bieber liked the post though some trolls immediately took to the comments section to leave harsh words.

One individual said, "Now I'm totally sure that Hailey is the one who deserves the support not you. You keep playing the 'victim', roles, take a rest and chill !! It's the time to move on and leave Justin & his wife living peacefully without your obsession & toxic comments from your childish fans." Another person commented, “Be ashamed of yourself caused all the senseless drama only for some clout. Pathetic.” A third person called Gomez the “master of manipulation.”

Baldwin Bieber showed her support for the singer, just as Gomez had done for her in March. On her Instagram Story, Gomez shared that Hailey had contacted her about receiving death threats. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity, This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop," wrote the Only Murders in the Building actress.

In turn, Baldwin Bieber conveyed her appreciation to the vocalist via social media. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as she and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I, the last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," the model wrote.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber also highlighted how social media can be dangerous if not handled with care. "While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion," she said.

