New Book on the British Monarch King Charles Promises to Show His Comical and Quirky Side

"Good Luck, tree," says King Charles 3 every time he plants one. The British Monarch and environmentalist is an obsessive tree lover, revealed Daily Mail reporter Robert Hardman in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy. The royal insider promises more quirky details.

Hardman told Fox News, "He does love being out and about in the countryside. He's always disappearing, and he's got a particular thing at the moment with planting trees," adding, "He's obsessed with it. He's always liked planting trees."

The 75-year-old was also "mocked" by his people due to this habit. "He used to get mocked for it slightly because whenever he planted a tree, he'd always shake one of the leaves by the hand and say, 'Good luck, tree,'" revealed the insider.

His Royal Highness' passion for saving the planet is clear as crystal. King Charles is determined to protect the future generation, but he's not even halfway to accomplishing his goals. David Victor, professor of innovation and public policy at the University of California at San Diego, told ABC News where the monarch stands.

"His mother took the crown at a very young age and nobody knew what she stood for," said Victor, who is also an author of Fixing the Climate: Strategies for an Uncertain World. "Whereas he is taking the crown very late in age, and everybody knows what he stands for."

So far, King Charles has championed environment-friendly initiatives, engaging and promoting businesses that focus on sustainability, meanwhile, trying to find solutions for climate-related issues. Bob Ward, policy and communications director at The London School of Economics, praised His Highness' efforts.

"He's used his position to raise awareness -- not just in the U.K. but around the world," noted Ward. "He has, for a long, long time, probably earlier than many politicians, understood the importance of this issue."

Meanwhile, Hardman further revealed, "The tree planting has gone up a notch since he became king. He is now planting so many trees. I talked to one of his staff, and he said, 'Well, we often joke, 'Where's the king? He is probably planting trees.'" And it turns out, he's not found at his desk and planting the trees instead.

Aside from staying one with nature, Charles enjoys a good exercise regimen. The book further revealed he's also an avid skier and regularly visits the Swiss resorts of Klosters since he took up the sport in 1978. But, he skips lunch.

However, when he does eat, his preferred choice is either fish or red meat, and sometimes his other favorite dishes. "Eggs and spinach are his favorite foods," revealed Hardman. "He loves eating eggs." Mushrooms are also one of his favorite foods to serve his guests at dinner parties.

The British Monarch signals his people by using "coded messages" through his extensive tie collection. "His favorite has a little T-Rex motif on it," Hardman revealed. "I thought, 'That's a bit odd. I keep seeing this tie with a dinosaur on it …' Of course, his cipher says, C. Rex, Charles Rex. So, I think he's having a little joke about being king with his tie."

He concludes, "But he's in a good place. He's a happy monarch."