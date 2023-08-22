Hailey Bieber’s New Tactic to ‘Hide Pregnancy’ Leaves Fans Unconvinced

Pregnancy rumors about Hailey Bieber are simply turning up even more through the week. Ever since her own friend blurted out “I know you’re pregnant’. The video has simply gone viral with fans eagerly anticipating an announcement and looking for clues on her social media. A recent video on TikTok has fans squealing with excitement after spotting another possible hint of the viral possibility as The Sun mentioned.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

The influencer posted a video of herself practically “glowing” with radiance. Bieber seemed to really vibe with the summery aesthetic of her outfit. She was observed to be wearing a gorgeous ribbed off-white top with mellow tones of mint and a floral print with lace borders. She finished the outfit with a lovely rose gold minimalistic chain that enhanced her aura all the more. Her clear glowing skin with a dewy look radiated pure bliss.

Linda! Hailey Bieber publicou no TikTok: "Versão da Strawberry Makeup de Leah Darcy em mim 🍓❤️ Eu amo o delineado na cor de frutas vermelhas 😍". 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/oaOWzNU55x — Hailey Bieber Brasil (@haileybieberbrs) August 17, 2023

In the video, the Sorry singer’s wife sat atop a luxe glam chair and began filming a vlog-like video of herself during her makeup regime. First making sure her brunette hair was held back, she made sure to use careful movements during the application process. First things first - moisturizer and vital serums. All the necessary applicants before using makeup; a sacred rule. The brand is suspected to be that of her own, Rhode, which has been doing quite well.

Image Source: TikTok | @haileybieber

Bieber laid back and relaxed allowing her team to work their magic after her routine. The result? An ethereal sight to behold as usual. She had a lovely outfit change. From being dressed in casual attire, the star was all decked up like a literal lady in red.

Image Source: TikTok | @haileybieber

She sported a halter top-themed dress with a plunge neck. And huge red flowers that looked like roses were adorned right in the middle of her dress. She held the camera in her hand, zooming in and out for her viewers to get a better look. The supermodel in the end struck an iconic pose with her pout. The star has actually donned this body-hugging ensemble with her date in West Hollywood at ‘Nice Guy’.

Hailey Bieber's enigmatic Instagram post sparks pregnancy rumors



By #Marcahttps://t.co/OIAV7RgOQF — OneLike (@OneLikeApp) August 16, 2023

But, what fans took most notice of was how she kept her abdomen very much out of view in a strategically planned manner. But not before they all gushed over how healthy and well-maintained her skin was. “Her skin is so healthy, I love it!” confessed one person. “I really like her skin” chimed another one in response. “Glowing Omg!” added a final one.

While others boldly confront the actress in the comment section asking her about the rumored ‘bump’. “Is there a mini Bieber??” asks one in perplexion. “Are you and Justin expecting??” asked a final person. In conclusion, there has been no official statement released by the Biebers addressing these rumors. But perhaps in the future, fans could anticipate a response. As the decorated singer quotes in his song, Never say never.

