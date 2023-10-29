When Mila Kunis Revealed Why She and Ashton Kutcher Have an ‘Open Door’ Policy for Their Bathroom

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of Hollywood’s cutest, quirkiest, and most entertaining couples! The intense chemistry that they share in public supplemented by their nonchalant PDA moments is truly noteworthy. Kutcher and Kunis have preferred to keep their lives quite private since their relationship was first unveiled in 2012. Not much about that aspect changed after they got married in 2015 and had kids after. But, they’re not at all shy to get all candid when they’re asked to be brutally honest about their lives. For instance, Kunis once confessed why she and her beloved hubby ‘never’ close their bathroom door, especially after welcoming their two children.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Also Read: Here’s How Rihanna Responded When a Reporter Asked Her if She Was Dating Ashton Kutcher

In a 2022 interview with E! News, Kunis spoke to Francesca Amiker - a reporter for the publication about the dynamics in her house. As per the Black Swan actress, her home with Kutcher has a pretty strict “open-door” policy that they both adhere to. She jokingly began the conversation by stating the aforementioned fact and added, “That includes the bathroom.” She further gives a rather peculiar yet thoughtful response to the same. “It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm,” she elaborated.

Kunis emphasized the normalcy of it while noting that while it may be bizarre for one to hear of such a system being practiced, she too was once struck with doubt. “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” said Kunis as she recollected the very thought of it in slight doubt. When asked about how she’d agreed or rather arrived at such an outlandish conclusion, she narrates an incident from the past.

Also Read: Ashton Kutcher Shares Heartwarming Post for Wife Mila Kunis, Calls Himself The 'Luckiest Man Alive'

Kunis primarily credits her two children - Wyatt, 8 years old, and Dimitri, 6 years old for the reason. The actress mentioned that her little ones would often pitter-patter to her door and urge their mother or father to be let in. They’d do so in continued fashion until they’d finally cave in and open the door. After the two parents seemingly pondered and contemplated leaving the door open or not for a while, they finally decided to acknowledge their children’s wishes. “I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open,” she said fondly reminiscing.

Also Read: Natalie Portman Was Underpaid in 'No Strings Attached', Said Ashton Kutcher Was Paid Three Times More

Another bathroom antic [besides the door] followed in the Kutcher-Kunis household is that they are not that keen on bathing regularly. While this may be concerning for some, Kunis claimed that the couple “rarely bathe their children,” during an interview on Armchair Expert. Kunis claimed, “I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns - ever.” Although this declaration did lead to some controversy in the past, they both still defended their lifestyle and claimed to remain their authentic selves, per The Independent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk)

Although these habits may appear to be odd to some, the family is quite happy with the lifestyle they lead. The two actors are very doting parents of their children and love them to bits. While Kutcher rarely posts pictures concerning his kids on Instagram, he often flaunts the love he holds for his beloved wife on the platform.

More from Inquisitr

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Take Kids To Disneyland Amid Demi Moore Scandal

Ashton Kutcher Calls For President Trump’s Impeachment Over Ukraine Scandal