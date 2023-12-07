Taylor Swift has actively been in the spotlight since her romance with NFL star player Travis Kelce went viral! The couple have been spotted packing PDA in public and have been showing up for each other at their respective endeavors. While things are going swell on that spectrum of things, Swift recently unveiled one of her most prized possessions that she’s carefully preserved. Before you guess it, unfortunately, it isn’t anything Kelce has given her [for the moment, at least]. It’s none other than a note personally penned by The Beatles member Paul McCartney!

In a recent interview with TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year with journalist Sam Lansky, Swift uncovered her rarely talked about treasure. Swift talked to Lansky about all the things she cherishes in her apartment, including a Stevie Nicks Barbie that remains in mint condition, tiles from Paris that surrounded her fireplace, and a photograph of her grandmother, whom she wrote the song Marjorie in the past. Lastly, there is a handwritten note from McCartney, which the Red singer has framed and neatly hung on her bathroom wall.

Lansky wrote in the interview that Swift was showing him things she truly cherished in her apartment in Santa Clara, California, including the note with the lyrics of McCartney’s hit song, Blackbirds, from 1968. The note read: “Take these broken wings and learn to fly.”

In the past, Swift has been [and continues to be] compared to many great pioneers in the music industry. Some icons that Swift has been compared to in terms of talent include Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and, of course, McCartney himself. Their ability to produce music that echoes raw aspects of human emotions remains a noteworthy quality. Whether it's composing a good old love song or a gut-wrenching breakup song that can deeply connect to one's soul, Swift, and the legendary musicians have more than managed to accomplish the task.

This is one of the many reasons why she was named as the 'Person of The Year' by the publication. The global sensation even discussed her thoughts and feelings on receiving the title. She revealed what an honor it was since she was against other influential and emanated personalities, such as the director of Barbie, Greta Gerwig, King Charles III, Sam Altman, and others.

The Wildest Dreams singer has been doing incredibly well in terms of her career, especially with the booming success of her Eras Tour. Before her brief break from the tour, she delivered stellar performances in Brazil. This was after sadly postponing her performance date due to the scorching heat wave that sadly resulted in the death of a fan, as per Variety. Her career thus far has been cemented through hit albums, which have, in turn, awarded her with 12 Grammys among a plethora of awards through the years. Swift’s next steps in terms of her career may be an unknown variable for now, but it doesn’t change the fact that she’s still going to continue to make waves in the music industry and the world.

