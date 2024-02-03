Here's How Jimmy Fallon Brutally 'Mocked' Donald Trump's Viral 'Red Mark' Pictures

Jimmy Fallon is a beloved entertainer and host for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The eminent host is renowned for his witty remarks and hilarious sets on the show. Fallon can make anybody laugh in a heartbeat! Apart from having an impressive funny bone, he has been known for making fun of famous celebs very subtly. Do note that whoever he takes a dig at is all done under strictly professional circumstances, and in good faith. Nevertheless, he recently called out former President Donald Trump for a few snaps of him that went viral. Kimmel particularly pointed out the twice-impeached President’s reaction.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

As per HuffPost, the charismatic host discussed Trump’s denial of allegedly having “red marks” on his hands earlier this week. Wednesday’s episode saw him in a rather enthusiastic Fallon talking about Trump’s explanations about his many photographs online. Fallon claimed that Trump “has a lot of excuses for a lot of his viral photos.”

He began his monologue by highlighting the joys of February and beautifully transitioned to his celebrations of Groundhog Day. While on the topic, Fallon also brought up a recent poll featuring President Joe Biden and Trump. After a few more quick bullet points on Biden, he quipped about Trump.

Donald Trump says 'AI' might be to blame for mysterious red marks on his handhttps://t.co/7Ao78PZVz3 pic.twitter.com/DhgcNOyYEd — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) February 1, 2024

Fallon recalled Trump’s claims about his viral photographs with alleged “red marks” a product of Artificial Intelligence. This earned a string of giggles from his audience. With a smirk on his face, Fallon said, “He’s just a troublemaker.” After another round of chuckles, Fallon continued to add, “Turns out Trump has a lot of excuses for a lot of his viral photos…”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Without missing a beat, he elaborates his thoughts through another picture of Trump standing next to what looked like an Easter Bunny. About Trump’s recent confirmation about the aforementioned subject, Fallon playfully said, “Maybe it’s my new VP?” Likewise, Fallon went on to allegedly mock the former President while the audience seemed to be doubling over with laughter.

At this point, he probably didn't know he had them. — Rowann Gilman (@polyvinylfilm) February 2, 2024

Earlier this week, Trump addressed a few pictures of his hands featuring a few red spots on them. These snaps quickly went viral on social media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter. Many were left concerned for his well-being and badgered him with questions online. However, speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, he seemed aloof about the pictures and asked in bewilderment, “My hand?”

The host, Mark Meredith, asked, “Yeah, what happened the other day?” To this, Trump had a very blank expression registered on his face. Meredith subtly said to Trump, “You didn’t see the photos? Coming out of Trump Tower?” After a brief banter, Trump raised his hands in the air, confirming that nothing was wrong with his hands. Furthermore, he claimed to be completely in the dark about the snaps and suggested, “Maybe it’s AI.”