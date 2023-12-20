Jennifer Aniston Bewildered on Spotting This Hidden Detail in an Episode of ‘The Kardashians’

Jennifer Aniston is an emanated actress with over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry. The skills she’s honed through the years have only made her a well-seasoned actress resulting in the delivery of stellar performances. The actress is best known for her role as Rachel Green from Friends and it remains one of the most authentic performances through the plethora of shows and films she’s done. When she’s not filming, Aniston is busy being an entrepreneur in many endeavors including her famous haircare brand, ‘LolaVie’. Now It appears that Aniston found a hidden detail related to her business while keeping up with The Kardashians that fans are baffled to note!

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, Aniston enjoys binging on the famous reality television series whenever she has a free minute to spare. The Just Go With It actress appeared to be watching the 8th episode, Not Forgotten, Not Forgiven.

The video was originally shared by her company’s official Instagram account. Kudos to Aniston’s hawk-eye vision because she was able to spot her brand in a brief cameo in an episode of the show. In the video, Aniston seemed to be casually watching the show featuring Kourtney Kardashian as she walked into a store. Only to notice her brand’s stall in clear focus. Immediately, Anston pauses the show and asks while gasping: “What is That?!” in a Wendy Williams voiceover.

Aniston was thrilled with her brand being featured on the show and expressed it in the caption of the Instagram Story, “LolaVie on an episode of the @kardashians was not on our 2023 bingo card. But, we’re HERE FOR IT.” Fans too were ‘here’ for it as they took to the comment section to express their elation.

One person exclaimed, “My two worlds collide.” A second person said, “I am obsessed!” A third fan showered Aniston with some positive affirmations, “LolaVie is everywhere!! You’re THE moment…that’s it and nothing else.” A final one took notice of one more detail apart from the brand itself and pointed out, “There is a poster of @jenniferaniston at the back.”

The aforementioned episode featured the reality star giving the audience a glimpse of her products inside an Ulta Beauty store. Kardashian appeared to be looking for her brand’s products on the shelves while amid an ASMR shoot of it. Just as the cameras were following Kardashian, it also zoomed past Aniston’s brand. The Murder Mystery actress cut the video off just before Kardashian could embrace her 11-year-old daughter Penelope in the episode.

Shortly after her brand posted the video on Instagram, Aniston took to her account to share the baffling discovery. She re-posted the happy discovery on her Instagram Stories earlier this week with utter joy! The fact that her brand was featured on the beloved show speaks volumes of its growth and success. However, this cameo does beg the question of a possible cameo of Aniston in an episode of the show. While this is a mere speculation, anything is possible on The Kardashians.

