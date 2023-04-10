Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Launch Heartfelt Easter Weekend Plea to Fans

Carrie Underwood, the Grammy Award-winning country singer and her husband Mike Fisher made a heartfelt plea to fans to donate money for helping feed children around the world. In a moving video shared on Compassion International's social media pages and on Carrie and Mike's pages, the couple asked for help in "rescuing children in crisis."

"When I look from the stage at the seats in this arena, every seat represents a child who needs help," Carrie said in the video. "We are facing off against global hunger and need your help to rescue children in crisis. Every meal you provide will give children a real chance to thrive! Give now at fillthearena.com” The couple has partnered with NHL team Predators Nashville, and the Predators Foundation, to "fill the arena" and feed 17,159 children in Nashville and around the world. The Fill The Arena campaign asks for donations, with every seat in the arena representing a child in need. Every $500 donated feeds a child and their family, giving them the chance to thrive.

Underwood is known for her philanthropic nature, and this latest campaign is just one example of her dedication to bringing positive change. She regularly works with Memphis' St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supporting their "Love Music Stop Cancer" campaign. The hospital provides free treatment, travel, housing and food to families, and uses art therapy, including music to help reduce pain and anxiety for children, as per Hello!

Underwood has also worked with Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Paisley Williams to help benefit their free grocery store in Nashville. In 2021, she contributed her voice to a song that celebrates the need for "stretchy pants" after eating a big Thanksgiving meal. A portion of the proceeds from streams and downloads of Stretchy Pants was donated to The Store, which the couple launched in 2020. Carrie's partnership with Predators Nashville and the Predators Foundation is a natural fit, as her husband Mike Fisher is a former NHL player. The couple has been involved in philanthropic work for years.

The Fill The Arena campaign has already received a positive response from fans, with many donating to the cause. Underwood and Fischer's emotional Easter weekend plea has touched the hearts of many, and their message of hope and compassion is a reminder of the power of music and celebrity in making a difference.

Underwood's partnership with Predators Nashville and the Predators Foundation is also a shining example of how music and sports can be used to bring people together for a common cause. The Fill The Arena campaign is a call to action for fans to join together and make a difference in the lives of children in crisis.