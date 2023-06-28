Whoopi Goldberg Accidentally Curses on ‘The View’ and Her Co-hosts Roar With Laughter: "Y’all’s Fault"

Whoopi Goldberg’s stunning usage of expletives on live television left The View co-hosts and viewers shocked and entertained. While Goldberg was trying to pronounce the word “beaches,” the host accidentally used an NSFW word.

On the June 26 episode of The View, the hosts were discussing a poll that questioned 2,000 people in the UK about their preferences while traveling, reports The U.S. Sun. Goldberg said, “It found that when people travel, the cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or b***hes- beaches." Her co-hosts burst into peals of laughter at this error.

Goldberg put a palm to her chest as she surprised even herself with her mistake. The audience cheered and applauded, but her producer stood motionless and appeared to be baffled. “I personally travel for the beaches,” co-host Sara Haines pointed out sarcastically. “I’m sorry, it says beaches,” Goldberg looked out into the audience. “This is y’all’s fault,” she said, pointing to the crew.

After she had recovered, Goldberg returned to the subject at hand, but her home audience wasn’t able to get over what happened. Fans of The View went to Twitter to mock Goldberg’s gaffe. “Thank you, Aunty Whoopi, for making me laugh on a Monday morning,” wrote one fan.

“Lol, Whoopi. A slip of the tongue. B***hes. No beaches,” said another. “I know Whoopi didn’t just say b***hes, lmao,” a third viewer added. “Whoopi,” another said, along with a gif of someone spitting their coffee out. “I don’t know, Whoopi, some people might think b***hes are more important while traveling,” joked one fan. “LOL. Whoopi said b***hes not beaches,” said another. “#WhoopiGoldberg I always travel for the food! But the b***hes be nice too!” joked yet another fan.

#WhoopiGoldberg I always travel for the food! But the b!tches be nice too! 🤣😂 #TheView — Antwan'Marcel (@AntwanMarcel) June 26, 2023

Goldberg has previously cursed on live television. The host lost control of her vocabulary in October 2022. Ariel Elias, a comedian, went viral after a video posted by her showcased an audience member hurling a beer at her on stage and just missing her skull. After the event, the heckler left, and Elias tried her best to carry on with the show while hastily picking up the beer and chugging it.

Loved the “landmark or bitches” accidental comment! 😆😆😆 Do natural!! #Whoopi you’re the best, love you, don’t ever change! — JustSearchin (@AndreasBoos) June 26, 2023

Haha Whoopi Goldberg accidentally said “bitches” instead of “beaches”! #TheView — #EMAW 💜🤍 (@kstate_fan) June 26, 2023

In response to this, Goldberg said in the episode, “That s**t is not funny! When you’re trying to make your living. And if you go to see somebody, and you don’t like their jokes, get up and leave. You don’t have to throw stuff! I hope they find y’all. I hope they find y’all and you’re prosecuted for assault. That’s what my hope is.” A few minutes later, Goldberg added, seeming even more enraged, “This is what comics are facing. If you don’t like a comedian, don’t go to their show.”

