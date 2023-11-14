The exes turned best buddies, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, set high standards for all the co-parents. The former couple are committed to "be there" for their three kids- 17-year-old Violet Anne, 13-year-old Seraphina Rose, and 11-year-old Samuel. The Gone Girl star is often spotted sharing a happy moment with his ex-wife, Garner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin

The epitome of best co-parents, Affleck and the Alias star, seemed to be in a cheerful mood as they chatted up during their youngest Samuel's basketball match in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The friendly exes were previously spotted hanging out in Santa Monica, where he flashed a beaming smile while Garner, too, appeared in happy spirits.

Affleck, who reunited and rekindled his romance with the other half of "Bennifer," Jennifer Lopez, was married to Garner for 13 years. Together, they welcomed three kids, and despite their split, they remained in close contact with each other for their children's sake. Garner and the Good Will Hunting actor tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2018.

Affleck donned a casual look, wearing a long-sleeved plaided shirt, grey denim, and Nike sneakers for his kid's game. Meanwhile, Garner also rocked a 'cool look' in a grey crewneck sweater and black athletic leggings. She pinned back her brunette locks in a bun, pairing it with purple sneakers and gold hoop earrings, per Daily Mail.

The 11-year-old boy donned his basketball uniform and blue sneakers. The three exited the building together. Affleck and Garner have been amicably co-parenting their kids and are often seen out and about for family outings. For their Santa Monica trip, the 13 Going on 30 star wore a white tee underneath a navy blue cropped rain jacket with black square sunglasses.

The Air star also kept it casual in a black T-shirt, beige khakis, and a blue puffer jacket with a backpack hanging on one shoulder, per Harpers Bazaar. Their reunions and happy exchanges are often presumed to be speculations of a "love affair." However, none of the exes addressed these rumors.

A source revealed that Jennifer Lopez is the reason behind the beautiful relationship between the exes. The insider revealed. "Ben is healthy. The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone, and they are all making it work." Although their public divorce was heavily scrutinized, the ex-flames have buried their hatchet.

And it's worth noting that JLo has been instrumental in normalizing things between the exes. The songstress is also a mother of two twin boys with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Together, they have a beautiful blended family, which the Mother actress is utterly proud of despite the hardships of not being on the same page every time.

"We moved in together," revealed JLo. "The kids moved in together. It's been like a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time, all your dreams coming true," reported E! News. Lopez is a mother to twins Emme and Max, born in 2008.

