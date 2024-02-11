5 Reasons Why Taylor Swift is Always in the News, Thanks to the Trump-Biden Rivalry Heating Up

Here's Why the Media Cannot Stop Talking About Taylor Swift's Influence on the Upcoming U.S. Presidential Elections

As the U.S. presidential elections approach, Taylor Swift, arguably the nation's most renowned pop culture figure, is facing questions about which candidate she would endorse (with other political and expert figures waiting to analyze her every word and its impact on the general populace). Despite typically staying away from politics, her immense popularity raises speculation about whether her influence could play a role in determining the next president. Swift's remarkable achievements in the past year, including a record-breaking global tour, have elevated her status, prompting concerns that her fame and persona might have some influence in the upcoming elections, especially with the voters having to choose between two polarising figures: Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

1. Swift Seems to be More Popular Currently than Trump

In an unexpected turn, former President Trump seems to have found an unconventional adversary in pop star Swift, who was crowned Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2023. Despite this recognition, Trump, as reported by Newsweek, contended that the honor should have been given to him. The former POTUS claimed that he surpassed the Grammy winner in popularity and has a more 'devoted' fan base. Trump's claim is rooted in his previous election to the highest office in the country.

2. Swift Supported Biden Previously

While Trump seemingly advances towards the Republican nomination, President Biden is swiftly kicking his re-election campaign into higher speed. Speculations have arisen about a potential endorsement from Swift for President Biden. However, as of now, she hasn't officially endorsed any candidate. Aides to the incumbent President, as reported by the New York Times (NYT), are actively seeking to enlist her as a campaign surrogate. Swift's significant influence, capable of influencing millions through social media or a concert, might act as an asset for the Biden campaign, but will that actually happen? Only time will tell.

3. Can Swift Influence Voters?

As Swift's celebrity status sparks speculation about her potential impact on deciding the next president through endorsements, an exclusive Newsweek poll revealed intriguing insights. The survey discovered that 18% of voters expressed they were 'more likely' or 'significantly more likely' to vote for a candidate endorsed by the Bad Blood hitmaker. Among the respondents, 45% identified themselves as fans of the singer, while 54% stated they were not into her music. Only 6% claimed to be unfamiliar with Swift. Nonetheless, these findings underscore Swift's unmatchable celebrity status, which especially blew up in the past year.

4. Conspiracy Theories About the NFL's Super Bowl Being Linked to U.S. Polls

Swift is enjoying her life while supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Interestingly, she has become a topic of discussion among right-wing conspiracy theorists, especially since she started dating Kelce. Rolling Stone reported that there are ongoing conspiracy theories about the NFL's 'scripted' football seasons. According to these, Swift's relationship with Kelce is part of a 'deep state plot' to boost support for President Biden in the 2024 election. Recently, Vivek Ramaswamy also responded to a tweet from Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, pointing out what he perceived as a suspicious shift in Swift's political inclinations over the past few years.

5. Trump's Previous Conflict With Swift

There have been reports suggesting that allies of Trump have declared a 'holy war' against Swift. But that likely won't come as a surprise to many. Back during the 2020 election, Swift openly criticized Trump on X (formerly Twitter), accusing him of attempting to manipulate the system and risking millions of American lives. She specifically voiced concerns about Trump's alleged interference with the US Postal Service. “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely," Swift said, according to the Rolling Stone.