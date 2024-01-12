Taylor Swift's Global Tour and Media Dominance Secures 1.7% Stake in the Music Market

In a resounding testament to her unmatched influence in the music realm, Taylor Swift bagged an iconic 1.7% share of the entire U.S. recorded music market in 2023, according to Luminate’s year-end report. Formerly known as SoundScan, Luminate’s data revealed that Swift’s dominance persisted, buoyed by a world-famous global tour and a media presence that left an indelible mark across several platforms. The report highlighted the gravity of Swift’s impact, estimating that one in 78 on-demand audio streams in the U.S. featured a Swift song, excluding video content. As Swifties ferociously consumed her music, Swift’s resonance echoed through the digital landscape, solidifying her as a force to be reckoned with in the ever-evolving music industry.

As per Variety news, Luminate CEO Rob Jonas expressed his enthusiasm for the global streaming surge, stating, "As the trend of global streaming expands, evidenced by a +34% surge in 2023, according to our data, Luminate is committed to enhancing the international scope of the data and insights we provide. We’re pleased to present this report, fueled predominantly by our new country-level streaming data and amplified by insights from our audience research. We aim to capture the trends that defined the music industry over the past year across 50 diverse markets. It also reflects the innovative strategies our team applied in managing data in 2023, including new partnerships with companies such as Deezer, Melon, Flo, and Anghami. We look forward to continuing that collaborative approach in 2024.”

As per Marca sources, the report delved into a bunch of trends and metrics that defined the musical landscape of 2023. Global on-demand streaming, including both audio and video, recorded a substantial growth of 33.7%, with on-demand audio music intriguingly escalating by 22.3%. In the U.S., on-demand audio streaming marked a growth of 12.7%, flaunting a second consecutive year of spiking volume. These reports serve as proof that Swift is not just a lucky one she actually worked hard to achieve the fame she is enjoying at the moment.

Genre inclination also came into existence, with hip-hop keeping its stronghold as the most celebrated genre in the U.S. Intriguingly, Afrobeats and K-pop emerged as the fastest-growing categories in streaming, attracting listeners with their crazy beats and universal appeal. The report highlighted the evolving taste of Gen Z Country listeners, who are more attracted to exploring new music through streaming services and playlists shared by family and friends.

Additionally, regional Mexican music experienced a remarkable 60% growth in U.S. on-demand audio streams, with concentrations in the West Coast and Southwest regions. The language and location aspect was noteworthy, with six Latin music artists achieving over 1 billion on-demand audio streams in the U.S. Interestingly, there was a decline in the streaming share of English-language content among the top 10,000 streaming tracks, signaling the diversification of musical preferences among listeners.

