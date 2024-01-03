The View co-host, Sara Haines, has weighed in on the historic decisions by the states of Colorado and Maine to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot. While discussing the issue on the popular daytime talk show's Hot Topics segment, Haines said that banning Trump from states’ 2024 primary ballots will give the appearance of 'a rigged election.' “What will happen is that martyrdom will be one step more. We have a nation that doesn’t believe in democracy, doesn’t believe in the voting,” Haines said. “Everyone that loses says it was rigged and failed. I think this will create a vision—a visual to people that this was a rigged election.”

As reported by The Hill, Haines also foresaw a unanimous decision in favor of Trump by the Supreme Court. “I don’t think the Supreme Court is going to hold this. I think they’re gonna overturn it, and it won’t just be the originalists. I bet it’s a 9-0 vote. I actually don’t think they will hold this,” she said. However, co-host Joy Behar disagreed on the point, saying she believes the 'law will stand.' “If you’re not going to follow an amendment, then why don’t we have Taylor Swift run for President?” Behar remarked.

As reported by Fox News, Trump was declared ineligible to run for president in Maine by Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows because he had 'engaged in insurrection' with his conduct before and during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. In an interview with NPR, Bellows denied that politics had any influence on her choice.

Haines stated that she supported Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Obama advisor David Axelrod's claims that Democrats should defeat Trump in the polls. "The point I would say here is, I actually agree with Governor Gavin Newsom and David Axelrod; these are Democrats, leading Democrats, that say this would really cause a division that’s almost insurmountable," the former journalist said. "Joe, the ballot box can't compete with the third-party candidates who will take votes from Joe Biden. And let us not forget the Electoral College. The law must defeat him," Behar later wrote on X, supporting the decision to ban Trump from the electoral.

Joe, the ballot box can’t compete with the third party candidates who will take votes from Joe Biden. And let us not forget the electoral college. The law must defeat him. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) December 20, 2023

Meanwhile, co-host Sunny Hostin also praised Maine and Colorado for eliminating Trump from their ballots; she also noted that their actions were grounded in 'black-letter constitutional law.' Trump has appealed the decision with an 11-page complaint. According to the presidential hopeful, Bellows was 'biased' and ought to have withdrawn from evaluating the two voter groups' objections to the previous President's eligibility for office. As per CBS News, Trump has requested the Maine court to re-enlist his name on the Republican presidential primary ballot.

