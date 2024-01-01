David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, weighed in on a recent Wall Street Journal poll that revealed record-low approval ratings for President Joe Biden. Axelrod described the situation as "very, very dark" concerning Biden's potential re-election campaign. These comments emerged during the Hacks on Tap podcast, where Axelrod shared the platform with political consultant Mike Murphy and former Obama White House press secretary Robert Gibbs. As reported by The Messenger, the Wall Street Journal poll revealed Biden's job approval rating at a mere 37%.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paul Morigi

Also Read: European Diplomats Reportedly 'Out of Ideas' on How to Tackle Donald Trump's Potential Return in 2024

Furthermore, in a direct comparison with Donald Trump, President Biden finds himself trailing by four points in recent polling data. Meanwhile, a significant 61% of respondents expressed their disapproval of Biden's performance in office. Of particular concern to Axelrod, however, was the stark contrast in voter perception regarding the effectiveness of Biden's policies in comparison to Trump's. A striking 49% of respondents acknowledged that Trump's policies had been beneficial to them, while only 23% voiced similar sentiments about Biden's policies. Additionally, a substantial 53% revealed that they felt personally harmed by Biden's policies, contrasting with 37% who felt adversely affected by Trump's policies.

This latest poll isn't the only one delivering unfavorable news for Biden's prospects in the upcoming election. Axelrod pointed to another recent CNN poll that depicted Trump holding a substantial 10-point lead over Biden in Michigan. Gibbs commented by emphasizing the urgent necessity for the Biden campaign to initiate a more deliberate and consolidated effort in response to these concerning poll results. He said, "It is time to start drawing this choice because I think a lot of us think through these polls; we see whether it's Michigan or The Wall Street Journal, and you think to yourself, 'Okay, people just haven't made the turn yet to make the choice. If that's your view—that they haven't made the choice—great. It's time to accelerate the clock and get people to make that choice; force them to."

Axelrod says WSJ poll 'very, very dark' for Biden campaign - The Hill https://t.co/VMDyaUPPg1 — Katalin Pota ☮️☮️☮️ (@katalin_pota) December 13, 2023

Also Read: Heres Why Voters Dismiss the Idea of a Biden-Trump Rematch in 2024

Axelrod argued from his perspective, asserting that Biden's campaign currently lags far behind, attributing this setback to the diversion of attention between the election campaign and White House duties. These recent remarks build upon his earlier comments made last month, where he seemingly hinted at the notion that Biden might consider stepping out of the 2024 presidential race. However, Axelrod later clarified his stance, highlighting that while he has concerns about Biden's present standing, he doesn't deem the poor polling figures a year ahead of the 2024 election as an immediate cause for worry.

Ex-Obama advisor David Axelrod warns that Biden’s low approval rating is ‘very, very dark’ news for campaign https://t.co/GIP2Z2nDlN — Ray Salinas (@Rayusapatriot) December 14, 2023

Also Read: The Largest Expense From Trump’s Legal Defense Fund Was Not 'Legal Services', But For This Event

As The Hill reports, in a subsequent statement, Axelrod expressed his belief that Biden stands at a "50-50 shot" of securing re-election, indicating a level of uncertainty regarding the outcome. He also conveyed that President Biden seems to hold the perception that he will somehow cheat nature. Furthermore, should Biden secure a second term, it would mark a significant milestone as he would become the oldest president to be inaugurated, surpassing his record in this regard.

More from Inquisitr

John Kelly Used to Be the Mediator Between Melania and Ivanka Trump's 'Fights'

When Donald And Melania Trump Sent Boxes Of Christmas Gifts To a 7-Year-Old Injured By a Tornado